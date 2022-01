PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) - Let's just say we are sitting pretty right now with mountain snow.

We've had quite the haul going back to the week of Christmas, and we are thriving on the slopes. Though, we have a long winter, it is quite the scene up at Mt. Hood Meadows today. We want to keep the snow coming, because it is so beneficial for our region when it comes to water. After such a busy timeframe, we are going to hit a wall for the near future. Outside of one lonely chance for snow this week, we are going to dry out for a while.