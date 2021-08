VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — The eviction moratorium put in place at the height of the pandemic has helped keep thousands of people in their homes but it's had unintended consequences for others.

Tracy Burgess said one of her tenants in Vancouver took advantage of the eviction moratorium. Burgess said she was planning to evict the tenant last April for other lease violations but was unable to do so once the moratorium went into effect.