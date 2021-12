PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Parents of students in the Mandarin Immersion Program at Woodstock Elementary School say they feel ignored by Portland Public Schools and fear their students could become isolated or resented if the district moves forward with proposed boundary changes.

“Woodstock is a very successful school. The kids are doing well. So why dismantle something that's working?” asked Xiaofeng Fu, whose kids attend Woodstock’s Mandarin Immersion Program.