PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- As cases of COVID-19 continue to drop in Oregon, so does the number of Oregonians needing a first shot of the vaccine to achieve the 70% goal to lift restrictions.

On Monday, the Oregon Health Authority reported another 127 cases of confirmed/presumptive coronavirus but no new deaths. Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, there have been a total of 205,154 cases and 2730 deaths.