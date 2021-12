NEWBERG, Ore. (KOIN) — A teacher with the Newberg School District is planning on suing the district’s board of directors after the board prohibited all political signage, including Black Lives Matter signs or any uses of the Pride flag.

Chelsea Shotts, who is listed as a teacher at Dundee Elementary School, had a tort claim submitted by her lawyers to put the district’s school board and its directors David Brown, Brian Shannon, Trevor DeHart and Renee Powell on notice.