PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon is still facing a huge backlog of applications for rental assistance, particularly in the Portland metro area.

Oregon Housing and Community Services said there are thousands of applications outside the 60- and 90-day windows for eviction protections. Many of those tenants caught in the backlog reside in Multnomah County where OHCS says it simply doesn't have the staffing to keep up with all of the applications.