PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- The omicron varient is causing growing concern as hospitals are predicted to fill with COVID patients. This comes as Oregon is now among the more than 30 states with known cases of the varient.

At first, the sense was the latest varient just made people mildly ill, but we are learning it’s starting to put people in the hospital - even those who are vaccinated - and spreading worldwide faster than any other varient.

What scientists are learning about omicron is that a booster shot is essential to fight against it. They are seeing many cases of omicron in people who were fully vaccinated but did not yet have a booster.