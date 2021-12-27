Participate in Good Feet for a Good Cause

The Good Feet Store is encouraging you to donate new socks and new or gently used shoes to their stores as part of their Good Feet for a Good Cause campaign. Northwest Lifestyle Host Nicole DeCosta learns all about the ways to help those experiencing homelessness this holiday season. The Good Feet Store specializes in personally fit premium arch supports that are uniquely designed to guide the foot into its ideal position. This encourages even weight distribution and proper alignment — not only in your feet, but throughout the body.
