PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN/KRCW) – The Portland State Vikings will kick off their Big Sky Conference slate of football games this weekend, and you watch them play on Portland’s CW, Your Home for Local Sports.

The Vikings will travel to Missoula, Montana to take on the undefeated University of Montana Grizzlies.

Portland State opened the season with back-to-back losses at San Jose State and at Washington, but are coming off their one and only scheduled bye of the 2022 campaign.

Montana, which enters the game as the second-ranked FCS team in the country, is coming off a road win at Indiana State last weekend.

Kick-off Saturday is set for 1 pm. Click here to find Portland’s CW on your television provider.