Portland’s CW switching transmission frequency; here’s what you need to know

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On July 28th at 10am, KRCW TV will switch our transmission frequency to Ch. 24 to allow for the NextGen television standard to be transmitted from Ch. 33.

No new equipment is needed to receive KRCW and our actual channel (32.1) will not change.

To continue receiving KRCW TV with your antenna, you will need to re-scan your television set to find the new channel from which we will be broadcasting.

Cable, satellite, and streaming services are not affected by this channel change.

If you have questions, please contact KRCW during normal business hours (503.464.0600).