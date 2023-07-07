PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Dozens of drag queens and celebrities from across the United States are coming to Darcelle XV’s next week to try to break the Guinness World Record for the longest drag artist stage show.

The Drag-A-Thon aims to run for 48 hours, from July 10-12, to beat the record.

“The point of this is not anything except for one: we’re meeting hatred with joy and we’re giving a space for people to celebrate. And also, the entire thing is a fundraiser for the Trevor Project, who are an amazing organization, with one of the primary things they do is crisis services for queer youth and suicide hotlines. And it’s horrible that has to exist but we’re really happy to be able to raise money for it and our goal is to raise a quarter-million dollars,” Drag-A-Thon Organizer Eden Dawn said.

“I’m just honored to be a part of it,” said Saint Syndrome, who is among the queens slated to perform in the show. “It’s such a statement and so necessary right now given the climate. Darcelle’s been in the business of breaking records for as long as I’ve known Darcelle.”’

Nicole Onoscopi, who is also set to perform, added, “I can’t imagine the craziness backstage of all the queens there, but I think it’s going to be a great time.”

Dawn, says the 48-hour show has to follow rules to break the world record including regulations on how long emcees and queens can be on stage, what level of performers are there and the show has to have 25 paid audience members present at all times.

Amid anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, Supreme Court rulings and legislation happening across the country, Saint Syndrome says she feels protected in Oregon and says it’s important to honor the legacy of drag queen Darcelle XV and the impact she had in Portland’s drag community.

“We are so privileged to live here, and I think a lot of that we owe to the legacy of Darcelle and Darcelle XV’s show played so, it’s the perfect place to be celebrating,” Saint Syndrome said.

The Drag-A-Thon kicks off July 10 at Darcelle XV’s on Northwest 3rd Avenue. Standby tickets for the show are available through Wild Fang.

Saint Syndrome and Nicole Onoscopi also performed on AM Extra.

