PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the Drag-A-Thon performers passed the world record for the longest drag performance, but the show isn’t over yet.

The event which started at 4 p.m. on Monday has had lines going out the door with people waiting to see history in the making.

The previous world record sat at 36 hours 30 minutes and 40 seconds, and while the Portland performers have passed that, the show will continue on until later Wednesday afternoon.

Drag-A-Thon isn’t only about beating a world record though, the event is also raising money for the Trevor Project, which works to protect and support LGBTQ youth.

As of Wednesday morning, over $270,000 have been raised.

The event is sold out, but donations can be made online and those wishing to attend can wait in the stand-by line at Darcelle’s Showroom.

KOIN 6 News’ Emma Jerome spent the morning at Drag-A-Thon and spoke with local drag icon Poison Waters about the event.