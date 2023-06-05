PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In honor of the role that drag performance has played in the Portland LGBTQIA2S+ community, Pride Northwest has announced that this year’s Portland Pride Parade Grand Marshal will be made up of several local drag performers.

Pride Northwest shared the announcement Monday that in honor of the important role drag played in queer liberation and within the LGBTQIA2S+ community throughout the last century, drag will be honored as the Grand Marshal of this year’s parade.

Drag performers have played an important role as leaders in the LGBTQIA2S+ community, Pride Northwest said, like Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera who founded the Street Transvestite Action Revolutionaries and helped shelter young transgender individuals who weren’t accepted by their families.

Local legendary drag performer Darcelle IV also worked to use her platform to help advocate and provide a safe space for LGBTQIA2S+ people.

With drag as the Grand Marshal this year, a plethora of local performers will be filling the role during the 2023 Portland Pride Parade in July.

More information about the parade is available on the Portland Pride website.

According to Pride Northwest, a full list of performers will be available in the near future.