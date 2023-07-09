PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Performers representing Portland’s LGBTQ+ community showcased their talents at The Armory on Sunday in the 2023 Portland Gay Prides Pageant.

While this is technically a competition, event organizers told KOIN 6 News it’s more of a celebration of the community.

Pride Northwest Executive Director Debra Porta told KOIN 6 News there is high energy connected with this event.

“There’s a lot of excitement about the night. There are a lot of community members coming. There are more contestants this year than there have been in a good number of years,” Porta said. “So, word has really gotten out and we’re just really excited. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

This is the first year Pride Northwest officially hosted the Portland Gay Prides Pageant. Eleven pageant contestants will be judged in several categories, including look, Q-and-A and talent.

More than anything, said Porta, they’re hoping to crown new winners who will embody and embrace the spirit of Pride ahead of the parade and festival next weekend.

“The titleholders for the Gay Prides Pageant are ambassadors for Pride Northwest,” Porta said. “And so, these are folks who are in the community representing, so we’re really looking for what our ambassadors will bring to the table.”

Proceeds from ticket sales go toward Pride Northwest and their work to celebrate the local LGBTQ+ community and their many contributions.