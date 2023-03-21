PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland metro area has several resources specifically intended to help members of the LGBTQ+ community.

From dealing with discrimination to finding LGBTQ-friendly jobs and health resources, there are many options out there.

Portland and Multnomah County both have pages on their websites dedicated to local LGBTQ resources, but in other parts of the Portland metro area, these resources can be hard to find.

Below is a list of several local organizations serving the LGBTQ adult community in the Portland metro area.

Portland/Multnomah County:

PFLAG Portland – PFLAG stands for Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays and Portland has its own chapter of the organization. The organization is dedicated to supporting, educating and advocating for LGBTQ+ people and their loved ones. To contact the Portland chapter, call (503) 232-7676 or email info@pflagpdx.org. The chapter also has its own website.

Black and Beyond the Binary Collective – This organization works to build leadership, healing and safety for Black-African transgender, queer, nonbinary, two-spirit and intersex Oregonians. Its vision is to preserve the dignity, joy and future of Black queer and transgender communities. The office is located on Southeast Division Street in Portland. To contact Black and Beyond the Binary Collective, call (971) 258-1713 or email info@bbbcollective.org.

Cascade AIDS Project – Located in Northwest Portland, the Cascade AIDS Project has been fighting the HIV epidemic for more than 35 years. In addition to providing HIV services, the organization also offers housing, education and advocacy resources in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The group works to help people with the emotional and financial burden of HIV and AIDS. (503) 223-5907 info@capnw.org

GLAPN – The Pacific Northwest has a long history of sexual minorities and the Gay & Lesbian Archives of the Pacific Northwest (GLAPN) is working to share it. The organization collects, preserves and documents as much LGBTQ+ history as it can. The group covers everything from queer heroes of the Northwest to books it recommends and even shares its collections with the Oregon Historical Society. info@glapn.org.

Diverse and Empowered Employees of Portland – DEEP is committed to creating a work environment within the city of Portland that is inclusive and supportive of a broad diversity of people. The group oversees affinity groups like the Queer Alliance, an LGBTQ employee resource group. deep@portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-2831

Human Rights Campaign Portland – This dedicated team of volunteers use their experience to develop a more affirming, inclusive and equitable community. The organization educates the public about issues that affect LGBTQ+ people and their families and works to engage LGBTQ+ people and allies in the fight for equality. HRC Portland participates in lobbying and organizes events and training. shannon@hrcportland.org

Q Center – Known as a place of resilience, the Q Center is on a mission to provide safe spaces and support the positive transformation of LGBTQ+ communities in the Pacific Northwest. The community center has a drop-in space on North Mississippi Avenue which serves as a first stop for many people who move to the Portland area and for those questioning their sexual gender identity. info@pdxqcenter.org (503) 234-7837

Quest Center for Integrative Health – Quest Center for Integrative Health provides healthcare services, community and education to three primary service communities: low-income individuals, people living with HIV, and people who are LGBTQ+. The health center was founded to provide support to people living with HIV/AIDS, but has since expanded to provide a holistic approach to medical care. info@quest-center.org (503) 238-5203

Washington County:

Washington County Gay Straight Alliance – The Washington County Gay Straight Alliance works to affirm acceptance between diverse groups of people and helps raise awareness of the needs of LGBTQ people in Washington County. The alliance provides access to wellness resources, education and advocacy resources and promotes inclusive social opportunities. info@wcgsa.org (724) 213-0096

Westside Queer Resource Center – The Westside Queer Resource Center was founded in Washington County in 2019 due to a need for an inclusive space in the community. The non-profit is dedicated to supporting the LGBTQ+ community and their families and allies. The group provides training on gender and sexuality and hosts events. info@westsideqrc.org

Pacific University’s Center for Gender Equity – The Center for Gender Equity at Pacific University provides educational programming to the campus and wider community on issues related to gender equity. The center covers topics such as sexism in the workplace, gender justice and LGBTQ+ justices. (503) 352-2862 cge@contact.pacificu.edu

Northwest Gender Alliance – Based in Beaverton but serving the greater Portland area, the Northwest Gender Alliance has a decades-long legacy of educating people on what it means to be transgender, gender fluidity, non-binary identities and more. The organization does advocacy work, and offers peer support and fun activities. info@nwgenderalliance.org

Clackamas County:

KOIN 6 News could not find any LGBTQ+ organizations or groups for adults that are based in Clackamas County. If you know of any, please email us at KOINWebDesk@nexstar.tv.

Southwest Washington:

Imperial Sovereign Court of the Raintree Empire – Since it was founded in the mid-1970s, the Imperial Sovereign Court of Small Claims, the Raintree Empire, has been on a mission to support non-profit organizations that serve the LGBTQ community and its allies in Southwest Washington. The ISCRE is part of the International Court System, which supports LGBTQ people throughout the U.S. and Canada. The chapter in Southwest Washington supports Martha’s Pantry, which supplies people living with HIV or AIDS food, hygiene items, cleaning supplies and more. It also supports the Audria M. Edwards Scholarship Fund and the Pride of the Rose Scholarship. Board@raintreeempire.org

GayVancouverWA – GayVancouverWA is a collection of resources for the LGBTQ+ community in Southwest Washington. The site includes a community events calendar where people can find information about HIV/STI testing, hours for Martha’s Pantry, and more.

Martha’s Pantry – The mission of Martha’s Pantry is to improve the quality of life for people living with HIV and AIDS in Southwest Washington. The organization provides food for 50-60 families each month and also distributes hygiene items, household cleaning supplies, pet food, food preparation and storage items, and clothing and household items. (360) 695-1480

PFLAG Southwest Washington – Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays, or PFLAG, has a chapter in Southwest Washington that’s on a mission to create a caring, just and affirming world for LGBTQ+ people and their loved ones. The group became an official PFLAG chapter in 1996. PFLAG Southwest Washington hosts monthly support meetings for friends and family of LGBTQ people. It also hosts events and fundraisers. info@pflagswwa.org (360) 209-3134

WSU Vancouver Cougar Pride – This student organization is a campus resource for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies at WSU Vancouver. The group is made up of students and alumni who work to foster an inclusive and equitable environment on campus and work to connect students to resources. ian.muck@wsu.edu or susan.peabody@wsu.edu

Clark County Pride – Clark County Pride works to connect people in rural areas to LGBTQ+ resources, safe spaces and connections. The group started in La Center but now serves many outlying areas of Clark County and Southwest Washington. Clarkcopride@gmail.com

KOIN 6 News understands there may be more local LGBTQ+ resources for adults than we’ve included in this list. If you’d like to contribute to the list, please email us using the link above.