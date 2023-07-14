Grant High School senior Isaac Seigel Wilson shared his perspective on growing up trans in America with the New York Times in June (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With anti-LGBTQ legislation sweeping across the nation, Portland has held out as a bastion for the queer community.

The American Civil Liberties Union said more than 400 pieces of anti-LGBTQ legislation have been proposed this year.

For one local teen, it’s more about the pride of being queer than the shame.

Isaac Siegel Wilson was recently featured in a New York Times article about growing up queer in America.

From a young age, Isaac knew he was in the wrong body, and coming out to his parents as trans was the step he needed to take to finally be able to breathe.

“So I actually came out almost exactly two years ago on July 3rd of like 2021, I believe, which it was just terrifying,” Isaac said. “I just pulled my parents into a room and I was like, I’m just tired.”

Isaac was provided access to gender-affirming care in his hometown of Portland.

States, such as Oregon, have protected access to care whereas other states, such as Tennessee, have worked to block teenagers from such care.

He is not ignorant of the division in this country where trans rights are concerned, that’s not his priority. Isaac is just 17 and wants to be a kid.

Things haven’t always been easy for Isaac, who went to an all-girls high school for his Freshman year.

“I went to an all-girls school freshman year from St Mary’s, and that ruined me,” Isaac said. “I would say. And so transferring to Grant my sophomore year was like, it was like this whole new world.”

Part of what made his transition so natural was being able to start anew at Grant High School in Northeast Portland where everyone has only ever known him as Isaac.

“I was able to change my name, like, over the summer and change my gender,” Isaac said. “And I was not out, but I just was myself. Like I wasn’t like, oh, I’m trans like everybody. Here I am.”

While he doesn’t feel resistance or judgment at his school or in his home, Isaac has experienced his fair share of hate.

“I was in the park with a bunch of my friends, you know, shooting fireworks, having fun, and there were people yelling like trans slurs at us,” Isaac said. “And my friends are not trans, so I don’t know. It was it was interesting. It was they were quick to defend me, but it was just like I don’t I didn’t really know what to do.”

While anti-LGBTQ legislation has had a profound effect on queer youth across the nation, Isaac said he knows he’s lucky to live in Portland but he just doesn’t want to have to feel lucky.

Isaac shared his perspective with the New York Times in an article that was published last month.