PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Pride Festival and parade kick off this weekend, and although festivities were pushed back from June to July, the party is expected to be bigger and better than ever.

Flawless Shade, Miss Gay Pride of Portland 2023, is excited for the community to gather for the festivities — especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s nice to get back out of the house, celebrate, protest responsibly and have fun and show the city what we’re about,” Shade said.

Pride Northwest is hosting this year’s Pride Parade and festival, which will feature more than 90 drag entertainers.

Shade points out Pride is as much of a celebration as it is a protest, especially as states across the U.S. pass anti-LGBTQ laws.

“This year is really about freedom and the people that identify as LGBTQIA+ are citizens of America and we are the people. That’s in our preamble, ‘we the people of the United States,’ not ‘some of us,’ not ‘some of us that are religious,’ but everyone in the United States and that’s what we’re about, that’s what we’re here to focus on this year,” Shade explained.

She added, “it’s amazing to be able to be at the forefront of a parade that is a protest and to show people all over America, and Portland, Oregon as well, who we are and that we deserve to be celebrated and we have to realize that our freedom is being taken away and that’s what we’re going to be out doing this weekend is celebrating what we have, what we used to have and what we’re still fighting for.”

The Portland Pride Festival kicks off Saturday, July 15 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Tom McCall Waterfront Park followed by the Pride Parade on Sunday, July 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.