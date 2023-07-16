PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Leading up to Pride celebrations in Portland, Oregon has seen some milestones within the LGBTQ community and in the lawbooks.

On July 12, drag entertainers set a new Guinness World Record for the longest continuous drag show, lasting 48 hours at Darcelle XV Showplace in Old Town and raised more than $275,000 for the Trevor Project – a non-profit focused on suicide prevention among LGBTQ youth.

The show was also a statement against the hundreds of anti-LGBTQ laws passed or proposed throughout the country and came after May’s Republican-led walkout in the Oregon House slowed dozens of bills — including passage of HB 2002, which enshrined the right to an abortion and transgender health care.

Chaz Vitale, a transgender activist and board member of the Q Center – which aims to create a safe space for the queer community in Portland – is living in the political storm.

“I was surprised at a walkout of that length for people who are supposed to be representing constituents, who have employed them to do a really important job for our state, and representing all of us and in collaborating on complex issues that they don’t always see eye-to-eye with their opponents on,” Vitale said. “I was extremely happy to see that it wasn’t something that was derailed by people not showing up.”

Vitale says the law is an example of Oregon pride and was heartened to see provisions including facial feminization surgery, tracheal shaving and hair removal, which he says are part of a successful transition for many people.

With anti-LGBTQ bills across the United States — from Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, a ban on teaching sexual orientation or gender identity in the classroom, to prohibitions on gender-affirming care for LGBTQ youth, Vitale says lawmakers are hurting other communities.

“The trans-focused bills that are being written and passed are often coming from a lack of understanding that’s so profound that they also intentionally and unintentionally target other groups of people such as an intersex communities,” Vitale said. “There’s an inextricable intertwine between intersex people and trans people…and there are fewer supported resources to manage the impacts of laws being passed by majority powers.”

“Right now, in Oregon, we’re seeing large numbers of people coming from other parts of the country fleeing home states. Some of our existing services were already maxed to capacity with long waiting lines of a year-and-a-half to 2 years. Those have not been extended for the people that have already been living here and many of those people have been told by their primary care providers that they will only be able to manage emergent needs in order to create continuing care opportunities for people that have fled here from other parts of the country,” Vitale added.

Vitale says his journey transitioning was atypical, explaining that he was born intersex and has a hormonal condition that didn’t impact sex characteristics until puberty, so his designation at birth was incorrect.

“It also meant that transitioning would not be something that was based on studies that had already been done because there wasn’t any data on anyone who hadn’t started out from a female or from a male vantage point,” Vitale said. “My body started shifting when I was in puberty. It became clear that I was very different than the people around me. When I reached college, that was when it first became incredibly clear that genetically and physically, I was not the same as the people around me.”

Reflecting on his differences, Vitale says it’s important that health education includes the variations of sex and gender on the physical and psychological spectrums.

“It’s not about fixed points, or one new pronoun, or one new gender or the idea that something’s being introduced. It’s more a reflection of the beautiful diversity that exists in the natural world on every level – including human beings,” Vitale said.

He added, “I started taking hormones to suppress my natural testosterone. When I was 18, unfortunately, the care that I received was from a doctor that did not have training in that and so I was prescribed six times the normal dose of estrogen and testosterone blockers and it made me extremely ill. It also acts as blood pressure medication that caused a lot of health complications.”

“There were issues with that provider being concerned about the outcomes that are happening to my body, and falsifying medical records and not reporting appointments that she was making with me at off hours in order to conceal the error that she had made. And none of that was information I understood because I was so young in my adult journey and so new to adult responsibilities of medical care and how to navigate that, that I didn’t understand what was even happening in my experience at the time,” Vitale said.

“After that, I stopped taking any intervention or any attempt to assimilate my body physically to meet a more cis representation and during that time, I experienced a significant increase in oppression, discrimination, violence, physical attack for many years.”

In Vitale’s experience, attacks against the LGBTQ community are not uncommon.

“Most of the trans people I know have at some point been targeted for their orientation; for their gender identity; for their sexual orientation; for the combination of those things; for the lack of clarity that a stranger can have about that and entitlement they can feel to finding out what the answer is regardless of consent,” Vitale said.

Now, Vitale advocates for LGBTQ rights in Oregon, adding, “there’s a vibrant community in Portland of people that have been working on these subjects for many years and it was one of the reasons I felt inspired to move here. I thought it would be a safe place and I feel really, really grateful to contribute to that legacy and to expanding trans and intersex care in Oregon.”