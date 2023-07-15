PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Pride Waterfront Festival, one of the West Coast’s biggest donation-based LGBTQ+ events, is officially here.
The festival is typically held during Pride Month, but organizers postponed it to July so it wouldn’t conflict with the other major cultural events in June.
Despite the schedule change, the two-day festival held at Tom McCall Waterfront Park is still jam-packed with food, drinks, activities and entertainment.
KOIN 6 News crews were on site to capture the celebration and hand out merchandise at their festival booth. Scroll through the slideshow below to get an inside look at Portland Pride.
The news crew will also take part in the parade that kicks off at the North Park Blocks this Sunday at 11 a.m.
