PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Organizers of Portland Pride are taking steps to make the event even more inclusive this year.

By partnering with the accessibility app Friendly Like Me, the “Portland Pride Accessibility Guide” will further empower people of all abilities to enjoy the weekend’s offerings. It aims to give those with mobility issues a simple way to find out where they can most easily attend the Pride Parade and Waterfront Festival.

“People with disabilities will tell you they often have to spend an exorbitant, exhaustive amount of time doing online reconnaissance to know if they’re gonna be comfortable somewhere and be able to access a space,” explained Marcy Clark, the chief marketing officer of Friendly Like Me. “So this is something we’re taking off of their plate.”

Find the full Portland Pride Accessibility Guide below:

