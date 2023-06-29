PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Over Wednesday night, celebrations commemorated the 54th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots — which served as a catalyst for the modern gay rights movement.

On June 28th, 1969, New York City police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay night club. The raid sparked six days of riots, protests, and violent clashes with police.

Patrick Tran, the vice chair of the Q Center in Portland, says the riots are still important to the movement today amid anti-LGBTQ laws across the United States.

“The Stonewall riots are incredibly important today, especially this year, because the number of anti-LGBTQ policies happening around the nation – especially those attacking the drag community as well as the trans community,” Tran said.

Tran highlights key figures from the riot such as Marsha P. Johnson, Sylvia Rivera and Storme DeLarverie who helped make the make the LGBTQ rights movement happen and brought representation among the BIPOC, trans and lesbian communities.

“I think the word unity comes to mind every year…especially in Portland and across America we see great celebrations so, that unity of being visible and coming together is every important and impacts every pride,” Tran said. “We have to remember that pride even today is still a protest and a sign of visibility that we’re here and we’re not going away.”

Portland’s Q Center aims to carry on the legacy from the riot by providing a safe space to empower the LGBTQ+ community and allies in the region.

“We pride ourselves in being the largest queer center in the Pacific Northwest and with that, we’re also celebrating, this year, our 20th anniversary which is an incredible feat to now. It also began with a lesbian, Black woman who saw the need for visibility for LGBTQ+ community,” Q Center Board Chair Sebastian Sanchez said.