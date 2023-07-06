PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Pride Northwest is gearing up for their upcoming Pride-related events — bringing awareness to the organization and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

On Friday, July, 7, Pride Northwest is hosting The Takeoff Flight 2: The Jet Lag youth drag show.

“Takeoff 2 is a second of a series of events that we’ve been working on with a young, queer producer who has put together a nice community of young performers who don’t have a lot of opportunity to get on stage and be themselves,” Pride Northwest Executive Director Debra Porta explained.

The drag show kicks off at 7 p.m. at the Armory’s Ellyn Bye Theatre in Portland.

“It is absolutely amazing, seeing both the joy and also some of the seriousness and critiques that some of [performers] use their drag platforms to bring into light,” Pride Northwest Director of Programs Ian Morton said. “I can’t imagine having that level of self-awareness and resolve at that young age.”

The Pride celebrations continue on Sunday with Pride Northwest’s 2023 Portland Gay Pride Pageant, which will be emceed by KOIN 6 News’ Emily Burris and Travis Teich.

The pageant aims to fundraise for Pride Northwest and continue building the LGBTQ+ community.

With 11 contestants this year, Porta says, “the energy around it is really high.”

The pageant, which will be held at the Armory’s Ellyn Bye Studio lobby, kicks off at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 9.

Porta says support for the LGBTQ+ community is important now more than ever.

“We’re being so targeted formally, informally, the violence is increasing, legal measures against us are increasing across the country. There are even attempts happening inside Oregon along that route. So, supporting the community and being there for the community is of utmost importance” Porta said.

Porta says community members can support the LGBTQ community by showing up to Pride events.

“What we miss sometimes, is the festival and parade are power in numbers, but really where the vulnerability comes is our other events or when we’re walking down the street, when we’re just moving from place to place, just recognizing that the stress is really high and just support the people in your life – making sure they have rights where they need to go, make sure that you’re checking on them,” Porta said.

Porta also highlighted the “exponential” demand for food from the People’s Pantry, which is the area’s only LGBTQ+-specific food pantry. Pride Northwest is partnering with the pantry to collect food and raise awareness for the organization’s work. Pride Northwest will collect non-perishable food donations at the Pride Festival, July 15-16.

Watch the video above to learn more.