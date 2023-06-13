PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When you think of KOIN 6 News you might be thinking of your favorite television program, but the station became more than that Tuesday — unveiling a beautiful piece of artwork celebrating Pride Month.

Folks gathered for a special reception in the lobby as KOIN 6 staff took the cover off a work of art called Pride Takes Flight.

It’s a six-panel display, featuring a few hundred colorful origami birds. It’s the work of a 14-year-old artist Teddy Kelleher, who spent the last few months painstakingly folding each bird, with each color representing the colors of the pride flag.

Before his latest piece, Kelleher created a wall full of over 1000 origami swans as he was trying to get into the Guinness Book of World Records.