PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One local trans performer is helping share the stage with other trans artists, business owners, and creators in Portland.

During November, which is Transgender Awareness Month, Ally J. Ward is creating a guide highlighting where people can go to support people who are transgender in what they do.

Ward is a comedian who helped create the comedy series Hear You Loud and Queer and the project she’s starting this month is called PDX Trans Awareness.

Earlier this year, this idea came to her to highlight different artists and businesses for Transgender Awareness Month.

“With Trans Awareness Month, we are raising awareness for discrimination and violence that trans people face,” stated Ward. “And if if people who don’t identify as trans want to be an ally and support them, this is a really great way to do it by directly supporting the trans community.”

It can be for allies, but Ward says it’s really for the trans community as well, giving them the places to go where they know they’ll be safe, be accepted and really not have to explain themselves. That can be anything from a mechanic, to restaurant, to hair stylists.

“It creates community within the spaces that other people have created,” said Jules Heron, owner of Hair for Humans. “And it also provides a safe space for more people.”

Heron also added that hair styling is especially important for someone who is trans or transitioning, as hair can be the first step of someone’s transition or expressing their gender identity.

“There’s a lot of tears in this chair, happy and sad, and it’s a very intimate relationship that I am like so grateful I get to have with so many people,” said Heron.

There are several events Ward is doing as a part of this project too. These include stand up shows featuring all transgender comedians, who will finish the month with a storytelling event for people to share their experience. You can check out more details on the events below.

Hear You Loud and Queer showcase

Thursday Nov. 16 at 7 p.m.

Schilling Cider House

930 SE 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97214

$5 tickets at the door

Hear You Loud and Queer trans and nonbinary showcase

Friday Nov. 17 at 9:30 p.m.

Infinity Room

210 Liberty St SE #150, Salem, OR 97301

Tickets available at the door or on Infinity Room’s website

Hear You Loud and Queer All Trans Show

Sunday Nov. 26 at 3 p.m.

White Owl Social Club

1305 SE 8th Ave, Portland, OR 97214

Visit here for advanced tickets and passes

Tell Tale PDX presents Trans Spites – A Trans Storytelling Event

Thursday Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.

Schilling Cider House

Tickets available here