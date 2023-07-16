PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 2023 Portland Pride Parade rolled through the streets Sunday afternoon as thousands of people took part as participants or parade-watchers.

KOIN 6 is a proud sponsor of the celebration.

The festival is typically held during Pride Month, but organizers postponed it to July so it wouldn’t conflict with the other major cultural events in June.

Some of the KOIN staff that took part in the 2023 Portland Pride Parade, July 16, 2023 (KOIN)

Despite the schedule change, the two-day festival held at Tom McCall Waterfront Park is still jam-packed with food, drinks, activities and entertainment.