Beyond Pride is an initiative that dives into issues impacting the LGBTQIA+ community every month.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — June is Pride Month, and KOIN 6 has been going “Beyond Pride” this year by telling the stories of the LGBTQIA+ communities and the issues impacting them.

Learn about the Texas family that has fled to Oregon to protect their transgender daughter. Hear more from the general manager of Scandals, who says he’s “not going to be afraid” after being in Colorado Springs visiting his family when a shooter killed five people and wounded 17 others at Club Q.

Brandon Thompson also takes time to dive into the legacy of drag performer Darcelle and how Doc Marie’s signals hope after the disappearance of lesbian bars in Portland.

We also dive into how substance abuse can impact the LGBTQIA+ community and how resources can still be scarce sometimes in a city that supports the community.

