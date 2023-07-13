PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With attacks against queer and trans people still going on in the Portland community, organizers of Portland’s Pride Festival say they consider this weekend’s event a place to overcome those challenges.

Pride has always been an event for queer and trans people to take their place in the public sphere, as it was only a few decades ago when that wasn’t allowed in many places. The environment around the country for many people is reminiscent of that time.

Around 50,000 people are expected to come to downtown Portland for the Pride Festival this weekend.

“It is a huge, huge family reunion in this park every single year,” said Debra Porta, the executive director of Pride Northwest. “It’s our visibility and it’s taking of our rightful place in the public sphere. At the end of the day, that’s what Pride is,”

Pride Month is typically in June and that’s traditionally when Portland’s Pride Festival was held, but organizers wanted to give other events, namely Juneteenth, their time to celebrate as well. Organizers say this is a cap to the Pride celebrations of summer.

Leading up to this, there have been legislative attacks on trans rights, drag shows, and even a Supreme Court ruling that limits LGBTQ+ protections, which is why organizers say they want the festival to be a time for people to celebrate who they are, but also serve as a reminder of the fight for equal rights.

“It really does mean being a full member of this society of this country, especially because we are in the United States and so here, wherever we live, we should be able to live and do and have access to live our lives with the freedom everyone else in the community gets to do,” said Porta. “It’s not just legislation, it’s increased violence. People are being pushed out of their communities.”

Leading up to the festival, Darcelle’s Showplace broke the record for the longest continuous drag show in the world, which comes at a time when some states are trying to ban the performances. Around 500 pieces of legislation attacking drag shows and trans rights were introduced this year alone, representing a drastic increase from the past decade.

“When other places in the country say ‘too much drag, let’s make drag illegal,’ here in Portland we’re doing the opposite,” said drag queen Poison Waters. “The best revenge is living your best life. Just go for it.”

“This for me is a powerful way to make a statement. We’re here, we’re not going anywhere, you can’t silence us,” added drag queen Pluto.

The Pride Festival will take place on Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Pride Parade starts Sunday at 11 a.m.