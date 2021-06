PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s Pride Month and several local restaurants are celebrating!

Paddy’s Bar & Grill, the longtime downtown Portland watering hole, is slowly returning to regular operations and it’s throwing its doors open to a Pride Party later this month. The bar on Southwest 1st Avenue and Southwest Yamhill has new signature cocktails and new menu items as it hosts the celebration.

Check out their website for a full menu.