Portland’s re-imagined Pride Parade happening this Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland has been celebrating Pride since the 1970s and hosted its first Portland Pride Parade in 1994 — which was unfortunately canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Thankfully, the Portland Pride Parade is making a comeback this year. However, there is a catch.

“We knew last year right away we were not going to be back to “so-called normal” this year, so we’ve been planning around things we know we could make happen,” explained Debra Porta, the executive director of Pride Northwest.

Porta says they rented out the Portland International Raceway, picked a date and invited participants to come at certain times so the whole thing could be filmed.

“[We’ve been] creating a show between the parade and some performances for a broadcast on June 20th, which would have been our typical parade day for this year,” she said. “So that’s exciting.”

Pride northwest will be streaming the entire thing this Sunday. KOIN 6 News and Portland’s CW will have all the highlights in a special show on June 27. KOIN 6’s very own Emily Burris and Jenny Hansson have even teamed up with drag queens Summer Lynne Seasons and Maria Peters lake to emcee the parade.

You’ll be able to see all the staples of the Portland LGBTQ+ scene like Darcelle and Poison Waters, the various businesses that have long supported pride, along with some pretty fabulous performances along the way. Get ready to have some fun!