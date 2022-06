PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With June being Pride Month, AM Extra is celebrating pride all month long and Tuesday marks the 53rd anniversary of Stonewall Rights.

On this day in 1969, the Stonewall Riots became the catalyst for the Gay Rights Movement. It led to the creation of various gay activist groups in the U.S. and around the world.

Executive Director of Pride Northwest Debra Porta joined AM Extra to share more.