Pride Northwest 2021 events

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Planning on celebrating Pride Month in Portland this year?

Here’s a look at some of the events happening this month:

Pride Pics: Two Full Days of Queer Films Outside on the Lot at Zidell Yards

Wednesday, June 16 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday, June 17 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Zidell Yards

3121 S Moody Ave.

Click here for tickets

Portland Gay Men’s Chorus’ 2021 Pride Concert: Chasing Rainbows

Friday, June 18 – 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 20 – 3 p.m.

Click here to register for the event

Resonance Ensemble: We Hold Your Names Sacred

Saturday, June 19 – 5 p.m.

Click here to register for the premiere of the series and a panel discussion

Pride Vaccines Against COVID-19

Juneteenth Pride Vaccinations

Saturday, June 19 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pride Vaccines

Sunday, June 20 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Both events at Cascadia Behavioral Healthcare

847 NE 19th (and Irving Street), Portland

Registration is encouraged, click here

Portland Pride Parade 2021

Sunday, June 20 at 11 a.m.

Watch on Zoom, Pride Northwest’s YouTube channel, on KOIN 6

Portland Pride Virtual Mainstage

Sunday, June 20 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Click here for Pride Northwest’s YouTube channel

Prism Health STI/HIV screenings

Mondays from 10 am. to 2 p.m.

Tuesdays from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Located at Multnomah County STD Clinic at 619 NW 6th Ave. (second floor) or at Prism Health on 2236 SE Belmont

Note: Testing is by appointment only, call 971.279.7033 or click here for more locations.

Love Is Family events with ORM Fertility

For LBGTQ+ individuals and couples looking for support and information. Follow the links for more information.:

July 22, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. – free webinar “Egg Seeking Sperm”

June 30, 5:30 p.m. – free webinar “Donor Egg + Surrogacy”

July 1, 7 p.m. – free webinar “Grow Your Family”

Free on-demand webinar “Preconception Seminar”

Multiple webinars “Men Having Babies”

Click here for more information on LGBTQ family building from ORM Fertility