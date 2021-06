PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In celebration of Portland Pride 2021, Pride Northwest and the directors of QDoc Film Fest are holding PRIDE PICS: An Outdoor Film Experience on The Lot at Zidell Yards!

Taking place June 16th and 17th, the event will feature LGBTQ+ films, both narrative and documentary, shared outdoors on a custom big screen and viewed via socially-distanced seating pods.

Local food, beverages and DJs will round out the celebrations!

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE