‘Q Center’ continues to provide support for LGBTQ+ community

June is Pride Month

One organization that continues to do a lot for the LGBTQ+ community throughout the pandemic is the Q Center. The center is getting ready to serve people in person once again, now under new leadership.

Ian Morton took the job as executive director of the Q Center last year in the middle of the pandemic. Like most organizations, they switched to conducting business virtually when it came to support groups and other services. As they gear up for an in-person return, the energy is palpable.

“My entire tenure has been under COVID, so I am itching — just like everyone — to get the doors reopened,” Morton said. “We’re hoping to do some drop-in time in July.”

Morton showed KOIN 6 some of the many things the Q Center provides, like a food pantry that’s in partnership with non-profit HandUp, tablets and activity kits for seniors who’ve been isolated, groups for those just coming out, along with a clothing closet for transgender individuals.

“This is a place for them to get some clothing, we’ve got makeup, we’ve got shoes,” Morton explained.

The Q Center has seen several executive directors in the past few years, but Morton says he’s committed to staying — and excited for the next chapter as the COVID-19 numbers continue to drop.

“I’m so excited to actually have more face-to-face interactions with the community, hear about what they want the Q Center to be,” he said. “This is an opportunity for us to reset and figure out the best way to serve post-COVID.”

