Best baby shower thank you cards

Which baby shower thank you cards are best?

After a baby shower, there are gifts to organize and baby prep to get done. You feel like you need a beat before sending out thank you cards, but at the same time, you don’t want them to sit around unsent for weeks either. The best baby shower thank you card sets save you time and energy while simultaneously showing your loved ones just how much you appreciate them. For a set that has it all, check out the Winlyn Store Bulk Blank Floral Thank You Cards that come with 150 cards, envelopes and stickers.

What to know before you buy baby shower thank you cards

There are a number of ways to go about sending thank you cards. When it comes to baby showers, you might want to add that personal touch by thanking individuals for specific gifts they gave you.

Keep track of gifts when you open them

During the baby shower, have someone ready to write down who gave what as the gifts are opened. If gifts are opened after the baby shower, you can make the list as you go. This will save lots of time when you’re ready to write out thank you cards and want to thank individuals or comment on how you’re looking forward to using their gift.

Printed vs. handwritten

Decide ahead of time if you want to send pre-printed cards that can be sent to everyone or handwritten cards personalized for each attendee. Pre-printed can be a time saver but often have to be purchased online. Some services will even send the cards out for you so you don’t have to do anything yourself.

Matching theme or decor

If there’s a specific theme for the baby shower, it works as a nice touch to have the thank you cards complement that. For example, if the baby shower has a garden theme, consider finding floral thank you cards to match.

What to look for in quality baby shower thank you cards

People put a lot of time and money into making a baby shower special and you’ll want to thank them with a card that shows how much you appreciate all they’ve done. A top-tier thank you card isn’t just a piece of paper, it’s a tender note of gratitude and love.

Full sets with extras

A high-quality package of baby shower thank you cards comes with everything you need to send them out, including self-seal envelopes and even matching stickers for keeping them shut.

Print quality

Pay attention to the type of card stock being used as well as the printing of any text or images. A high-quality card might have embossed text or images as well as an unusual shape or full color layout.

Foiled cards

Some cards come with gold foil accents, either to the lettering or in the artwork. Foiling makes for an elegant little extra to give your thank you cards a more sophisticated or magical look.

How much you can expect to spend on baby shower thank you cards

A package of 20 or more baby shower cards can start around $15 and go up to $30.

Baby shower thank you cards FAQ

How many cards come in a pack?

A. The number of thank you cards in a set can vary but most packages include somewhere between 30 to 50 cards. Some even come with 100 or more.

What are self-seal envelopes?

A. These envelopes have an edge that works like a sticker. You peel the edge off and press the envelope closed to seal it. No water, licking or tape is required.

What are the best baby shower thank you cards to buy?

Top baby shower thank you cards

Winlyn Store Bulk Blank Floral Thank You Cards

What you need to know: This set comes with 150 4.6-inch by 6.3-inch blank folded cards on heavy cardstock in six beautiful floral designs with self-seal envelopes and matching “thank you” stickers.

What you’ll love: The cards come in different colors and styles so it feels like each recipient is getting their own individual card. This set is sold with baby showers in mind but doesn’t mention baby showers in the text, so you can use leftover cards for other occasions.

What you should consider: Be careful which pen you use on the inside, as some inks are prone to smearing on this cardstock.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top baby shower thank you cards for the money

Bliss Collections Woodland Animal Thank You Cards

What you need to know: This set comes with 25 4-inch by 6-inch blank folded cards on heavy cardstock with a woodland animal illustration on the front and accompanying thick A4 envelopes.

What you’ll love: Beneath the words “thank you” are the words “so much” to make the card feel just a little more special. The animals featured on the front are cute and cuddly looking. There is also a matching baby shower invitation card available separately if you want all the stationery to match.

What you should consider: The envelopes feature no extra detailing and the set does not come with stickers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Etsy

Worth checking out

Paper Clever Party Greenery Baby Shower Thank You Cards

What you need to know: This set includes 25 4-inch by 6-inch flat double-sided cards on premium cardstock with a gender neutral green plant theme and a special message “from baby” as well as corresponding white envelopes.

What you’ll love: The card feels personalized without the need for you to write a single word on it but there is room on the back if you want to add your own message. Beneath the phrase “so incredibly thankful” on the front is a cute message made to look like it’s from the baby who says their mom told them about the great present and that they look forward to meeting the gift giver when they arrive.

What you should consider: The card mentions the baby’s “mom” which is not inclusive to male or nonbinary parents.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

