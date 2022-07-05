With a Blink video doorbell, you can increase your home security, speak with visitors at the door and monitor outside from the comfort of anywhere.

Which Blink doorbell is best?

The Blink video doorbell is a smart device that can add to your home’s security system. These devices can send alerts directly to your smartphone or tablet, as well as let you answer the door without having to be there in person. This makes them handy for anyone who wants to keep an eye on their home from wherever they are. The best Blink doorbell is the Blink Video Doorbell, Floodlight Mount And Solar Panel Charging Mount With Outdoor And Indoor Cameras. It’s a large bundle set that comes with everything you need to watch over multiple areas of your property.

What to know before you buy a Blink doorbell

Subscription

Blink video doorbells come with two optional subscription plans: Basic and Plus. Each plan comes with several additional features and benefits, such as:

Extra remote storage

Live view streaming and recording

Motion-activated notifications to your mobile device

Video recording and history

Motion detection

Rapid video access

Image capturing

Video sharing

Here are the main differences between the two plans:

Basic: The Basic plan only covers one Blink device. It costs $3 a month per device or $30 on an annual subscription.

The Basic plan only covers one Blink device. It costs $3 a month per device or $30 on an annual subscription. Plus: This plan covers an unlimited number as long as they’re connected to the same account. It also comes with extended warranty coverage and a 10% discount on Blink devices purchased through Amazon. It costs $10 a month or $100 a year.

You can use Blink devices without a plan. However, certain features, such as live viewing and rapid video access, are only available with a subscription.

Recordings, for example, are saved to the cloud with a monthly plan, something many smart homeowners find essential. Still, you can use a compatible USB with the Sync Module 2 to save motion clips locally. You can also use the doorbell’s two-way communication, motion alerts and live view settings without a subscription.

Installation

It’s easy to install a Blink video doorbell. Start by downloading the Blink app to any smart device. The app can help you through the installation process.

Then, find a flat surface to mount the backplate. If you already have existing wires, often called chime wires, you can connect them to the screws on the back of the Blink doorbell. This usually requires pushing the wires through the mount to reach the backplate.

Next, screw the back cover to the door frame using the screws that come with the doorbell. Finally, slide the Blink doorbell down into the installed backplate.

Once installed, you can pair the doorbell with any other compatible devices, such as an Amazon Echo. You can also connect it with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant.

Connection requirements

Many smart devices, including Blink video doorbells, require a high-speed Wi-Fi internet connection of at least 2.4 gigahertz. You can connect the doorbell to the Alexa voice assistant for audio notifications when someone arrives at the door.

What to look for in a quality Blink doorbell

Battery

Although you can connect your Blink doorbell with chime wires, the device still requires two AA AA 1.5-volt lithium batteries. These batteries last, on average, around two years.

The Blink app can send alerts to tell you if the battery consumption is higher than normal. It can also let you know how much battery remains and when it needs replacing.

If your doorbell is only charged with batteries and doesn’t have the Sync Module activated, it will switch to “Event Response” mode. This mode drains the battery faster. It also only provides motion alerts and lets you know when someone presses the doorbell. This feature is available without a subscription plan.

App alerts and settings

Using the Blink app, you can do many things with the doorbell, including:

Connect other smart devices that have Alexa enabled.

that have Alexa enabled. Receive alerts and notifications about nearby activity or motion, unresponsive features and if the device is offline. This includes blinking lights and audio sounds.

about nearby activity or motion, unresponsive features and if the device is offline. This includes blinking lights and audio sounds. Adjust to night vision for enhanced viewing in dim lighting.

for enhanced viewing in dim lighting. Change the audio and video for crisp two-way communication.

for crisp two-way communication. Adjust motion sensor sensitivity to more easily capture movement outside.

to more easily capture movement outside. Operate live view with a high-definition video of what’s happening nearby.

With Alexa, you can also give the doorbell specific commands, such as “Alexa, talk to the front door” or “Alexa, show the last activity at my front door.” These make using the smart device easier and more convenient.

Recording quality

When it comes to recording, Blink video doorbells have the following specifications:

1080p resolution in high-definition

Variable frame rate between 15 and 30 frames

Field of view that’s 135 degrees horizontal by 80 degrees vertical

16:9 recording format

At night and in dim lighting, these devices also have an infrared LED light that records in black and white. The motion sensor has a maximum range of about 23 feet but is most effective at around 12 feet.

Design

The Blink doorbell is available in solid black and white. Each device comes with an LED light ring, which alternates between the following:

Red: This indicates the device isn’t connected or working properly.

This indicates the device isn’t connected or working properly. Green: This means the doorbell is connected and working as intended.

This means the doorbell is connected and working as intended. Blue: A blue light indicates the device is ready to be activated.

These doorbells are weather-resistant and can function in extreme temperatures ranging from minus 4 degrees to 113 degrees. They weigh 3.2 ounces and have a sleek, modern appearance with a camera at the top.

Accessories

Besides doorbells, Blink also offers:

Corner and wedge doorbell mounts

Solar panel charging mounts

Outdoor floodlights

Indoor and outdoor cameras with 1080 HD video

These accessories can make your home more private and secure.

How much you can expect to spend on a Blink doorbell

On its own, a Blink video doorbell costs around $50. Bundle deals cost $150 or more.

Blink doorbell FAQ

Is there a free trial?

A. Some Blink devices come with a 30-day free trial. Besides that, there’s a monthly subscription fee based on your chosen plan.

Do I need Alexa to use my Blink devices?

A. You don’t need Alexa to use your Blink cameras, doorbells or other devices. The voice assistant does make using the device convenient, though. You should, however, download the Blink app to pair with the video doorbell.

What’s the best Blink doorbell to buy?

Top Blink doorbell

Blink Video Doorbell, Floodlight Mount, And Solar Panel Charging Mount With Outdoor And Indoor Cameras

What you need to know: This large bundle set includes several smart devices and accessories, such as the Blink doorbell, a solar panel charging mount and smart cameras.

What you’ll love: The set comes with all the features you’d expect from a smart doorbell, such as the Sync Module 2. It’s compatible with the Amazon Alexa virtual assistant. It’s a great way to secure your home from wherever you are.

What you should consider: There’s a slight delay in the audio and video.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Blink doorbell for the money

Blink Video Doorbell

What you need to know: This standalone video doorbell is best for anyone who wants a simple device that lets them access the front door from anywhere.

What you’ll love: Available in black and white, this device has a 1080p HD camera that works well day or night. It has two-way audio, remote storage options, motion sensitivity and more.

What you should consider: The visuals can appear shadowed if there’s a bright backdrop.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Blink Video Doorbell Plus One Outdoor Camera System With Sync Module 2

What you need to know: This set comes with the Blink doorbell and an outdoor camera that provides extra recording, storage and security options.

What you’ll love: Available in both white and black, the doorbell has two-way audio, a 1080p HD display and can pair with Alexa. It works all day and night, and you can operate it remotely.

What you should consider: Mounting it can be tricky.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

