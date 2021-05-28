Best graduation gifts for him 2021

Consider a group gift for a graduate. Friends and family often pool resources to purchase a more expensive gift, such as high-end devices or vacations.

The best graduation gifts for him

Choosing the right gift for a graduate often involves finding something that comes in handy when it’s time for them to enter adult life. Depending on the recipient, that could mean new devices, commuting gear, cash or gift cards. Some recipients appreciate a contribution toward a much-anticipated trip or a down payment for an apartment.

Graduation celebrations are soon, so it’s time to start shopping. To help you get a head start, read this guide covering everything you need to know about finding graduation gifts for him.

What is a good graduation gift?

Tech gifts

Tech checks a lot of boxes when it comes to graduation gifts. For one, new devices, such as laptops or cameras, are practical gifts since they’ll be used regularly for work or recreation.

Additionally, giving a graduate a new device means they won’t need to spend money on upgrades for a couple of years. As a new young professional, especially one on a budget, this gives them a significant step up financially.

Luxury gifts

Luxury items, such as designer sport coats or premium leatherwear, remain a top choice for graduation gifts. These big-ticket items stand the test of time, and they may become the wearer’s signature pieces.

Business gifts

Like tech gifts, recipients appreciate business gifts because they’re practical and functional options. These often include well-made work-from-home furniture or high-end portfolios, including those with unique aesthetic value. Commuter-oriented gifts, like laptop bags and outerwear, are also handy options.

Trip and travel gifts

Whether graduates are seasoned globetrotters or are gearing up for their first big trip, travel gifts help make their journey a pleasant one. Luggage sets and passport holders are a fantastic choice, and many of them can be monogrammed or engraved for a personal touch. Vacations and excursions make great gifts for graduates, too.

Gift cards for graduation

While they may seem impersonal, gift cards are popular options. Gift cards allow recipients to select their gifts. It also means the graduate can wait for better deals or sales on wish list items. Some graduates save gift cards over time to purchase more expensive items, such as next-generation electronics or quality sports equipment.

How much do graduation gifts cost?

While the average graduation gift ranges from $20-$100, some people spring for high-end gifts priced as high as $1,000.

As far as how much you should spend on a graduation gift, it’s entirely up to you. It’s common for closer relatives and friends to spend more on graduation gifts, but it’s not required.

Graduates are grateful for any gift they receive from you, including the ongoing gift of your support.

Graduation gift ideas for him

Tech graduation gifts

Apple 11-Inch iPad Pro

Apple iPad Pro’s stunning edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display lets users enjoy crystal-clear images. The tablet’s cameras are optimized for new experiences in augmented reality apps.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Among its many attributes, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra remains a crowd favorite for shooting in 8K. Users enjoy a cinema-quality video with crystal-clear images and super-smooth motion.

LG 70-Inch LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV

This LG smart TV delivers high-quality, lifelike experiences with TruMotion 120, which reduces blur and sharpens detail.

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular

This smartwatch is a personal organizer, vitals tracker and mini media center — there isn’t much this Apple Watch can’t do.

Best friend graduation gifts

Godinger Cigar Whiskey Glass

Next time you say “cheers,” raise this old-fashioned cigar whiskey glass. It’s popular as a special occasion gift, and graduation is no exception.

Nixplay 10.1-Inch Smart Digital Picture Frame

This digital picture frame lets users share photos instantly via popular apps like Instagram, Dropbox and Google Photos. It pairs with Alexa devices for voice control.

Victorinox Swiss Army Huntsman Pocket Knife

A timeless gift, this Swiss Army knife is considered an essential tool for multitaskers and outdoor enthusiasts alike. It features Victorinox’s fine craftsmanship and comes with a case.

Luxury graduation gifts

Bulova Men’s Chronograph Marine Star Stainless Steel Watch

This elegant Bulova is loved for its flawless, flattering design. It’s suitable for all-occasion wear, day or night.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Men’s Luther Luxury Blend Overcoat

As a classic three-button overcoat, this refined design exudes sophistication. It’s available in four colors and comes in extended sizes.

Dior Men’s Sauvage Parfum Spray

Described as a luxurious, nocturnal scent, Dior’s Sauvage draws inspiration from the warm tones of tonka bean and sandalwood. The aroma has notes of mandarin, giving it a fresh, contemporary vibe.

EFFY Collection Men’s Lapis Lazuli Starburst Cufflinks

Chic and sophisticated, these EFFY sterling silver cufflinks are the perfect finishing touch to any suit.

Practical graduation gifts

Samsonite Silhouette 16 Hardside Spinner Garment Glider

Whether you’re packing suits or casual resort wear, this hard-sided spinner keeps garments wrinkle-free.

J.A. Henckels International Statement Kitchen Knife Set

This 15-piece knife set has a smooth, satin finish and fine blade construction. Blades have a lightweight, full-tang design for easy maneuverability.

Keurig K-Cafe Single-Serve Coffee Maker

No matter what type of brew you’re craving — a plain cup of Joe or a cappuccino — this best-selling Keurig can whip it up in a minute or less.

Cross Bailey Blue Lacquer Ballpoint Pen

Sign contracts and take notes in style with this Cross pen, whose rich lacquer finish gives it a stately appearance. It features classic Cross styling and detail and comes neatly packaged in a gift box.

