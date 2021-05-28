Best Memorial Day 2021 deals to shop over the long weekend

While many items on sale this Memorial Day are geared toward use in summer, you can find plenty of deals on products you’ll use year-round.

It may not actually be the first day of the season, but Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer for most people. The holiday isn’t just noteworthy because of all the parades, picnics and barbecues you might get invited to — it’s also a time for plenty of great sales at your favorite retailers.

If you’re in the mood for some shopping this Memorial Day, these are some of the best deals you can score this year on everything from super-fast laptops to mess-free sunscreen to awesome camping gear.

Best Memorial Day deals 2021

Backcountry Antigua 80L Roller Bag

For anyone ready to finally start traveling again, this sturdy rolling suitcase is an excellent bag for your first trip. You can save up to 50% right now and get 80 liters of storage space that’s a good size for even a week-long trip. It has an extendable handle for easy steering through airports and an outer pocket that allows easy access to all your travel essentials.

Sold by Backcountry

Bulova Men’s Regatta Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch

This classic stainless steel men’s watch is more than $100 off this Memorial Day, making it an outstanding deal. It features quartz movement and a striking blue dial that can help you stand out. The watch also provides water resistance up to 30 meters, so you can wear it for dips in the pool, ocean or lake this summer.

Sold by Macy’s

HP Laptop 17t-by400

With a long-lasting battery, powerful IntelCore processor and a high-resolution display, this laptop is an absolute steal during HP’s Memorial Day sale. It features a brushed keyboard and color-matched hinge, so it has a sleek, stylish look. It has 8GB of memory and a 1TB HDD, providing plenty of space for all your programs and apps.

Sold by HP

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF46 Facial Sunscreen

Right now, you can get 20% on this highly effective and lightweight sunscreen to keep you sun-safe all summer long. It offers protection against UVA and UVB rays but doesn’t leave behind any white residue. It also features lactic acid to help cut down on shine and clogged pores, making it suitable for acne-prone skin. The formula is fragrance-free.

Sold by Dermstore

GB Pockit+ All City Compact Stroller

If you’re traveling with your little one this summer, this lightweight, foldable stroller will definitely come in handy. It can support children from 6 months to 4 years, so it can grow with them. The breathable mesh design helps keep kids cool, and the overhead canopy shields delicate skin from the sun’s harsh rays.

Sold by Buy Buy Baby

MSR Thru-Hiker Mesh House 3

If you’re planning a summer camping trip, you can get 25% off this incredibly lightweight tent with plenty of ventilation to keep you cool. It features a micromesh canopy to increase airflow but still keeps out pesky insects at night. The specially designed floor is durable enough to resist abrasions.

Sold by Backcountry

AirDoctor

If you’ve been waiting for a sale to give this highly acclaimed air purifier a try, now’s the time. Save over $200 during the brand’s Memorial Day Sale and enjoy the benefits of AirDoctor’s UltraHEPA filter, which is 100 times more effective than traditional HEPA filters. The air purifier offers extremely quiet performance and has an indicator light to let you know when it’s time for a new filter.

Sold by AirDoctor

MICHAEL Michael Kors Jade Large Gusset Shoulder Bag

This large shoulder bag isn’t just incredibly stylish, it can also hold plenty for a day out. It features two interior slip pockets, a center zip pocket and six credit card slots to keep your belongings organized. The fresh floral pattern and gold-tone exterior hardware are just right for summer.

Sold by Macy’s

Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000

This extremely lightweight hair dryer delivers salon-quality blowouts at home. It features an ergonomically designed curved handle that’s comfortable in hand and offers eight heat, speed and ion settings. It also comes with a narrow nozzle concentrator and wide nozzle concentrator for styling.

Sold by Dermstore

Google Nest Learning Third Generation Thermostat

Make sure your home is comfortable in hot summer weather with this smart thermostat, and score $50 off over the Memorial Day holiday. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant and allows you to control the settings remotely with a WiFi connection. It’s also able to learn your preferences and work to save energy on your heating and cooling use.

Sold by Buy Buy Baby

Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire Heart Rate Monitor

If you’re planning some serious outdoor adventures this summer, you’ll definitely appreciate the deal you can score on this rugged smartwatch. Its sapphire crystal face resists scratches and nicks even on the most rigorous hikes. It also boasts an altimeter, compass and weather tracking to keep you safe outdoors.

Sold by Backcountry

Vegamour GRO Hair Serum

Vegamour is offering 25% off their entire site right now, so it’s the perfect time to try the brand’s famous hair growth serum. It features a plant-based, clinically tested formula that helps soothe the scalp and revitalize hair roots. It helps prevent shedding, so your hair looks thicker and fuller. The serum is also cruelty-free.

Sold by Vegamour

Martha Stewart Collection 4-Piece Wood Grilling Set

Prepare for all the grilling you’ll do this summer with this high-quality toolset. It includes a two-pronged fork, a spatula, a basting brush and tongs, so you’ll have everything you need to grill your favorites. Each tool has a bottle opener at the end for when you’re ready to enjoy a cold beer.

Sold by Macy’s

NuFACE Mini

This travel-size anti-aging device easily fits inside your travel makeup bag but can still effectively firm and tone your skin. It helps stimulate circulation in your face to provide a mini facelift in as little as 5 minutes a day. It works for all skin types and helps smooth fine lines and wrinkles while also delivering a healthy glow.

Sold by Dermstore

Pool Candy Giant Rainbow Sprinkler

Help your kids beat the heat this summer with this oversized sprinkler arch that features a fun rainbow design. It’s made of durable PVC vinyl and sprays water down in every direction when connected to a standard garden hose. It’s suitable for ages 6 and up, though some adults will enjoy walking through the spray.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Graco Tablefit High Chair

Let your little one sit beside you at mealtime with this unique high chair. Designed to slide right up to the table, it provides easy access to your child, so you can help with feeding. The chair offers eight different height positions to make it even more convenient. It also features a wipeable, machine-washable seat pad for easy cleanup.

Sold by Buy Buy Baby

Aria 30-Quart All-in-1 Air Fryer/Toaster Oven/Dehydrator

This air fryer isn’t just for preparing your favorite fried foods with less fat — it can also grill, roast, toast, bake, reheat and broil. It offers an extra-large capacity, so it can accommodate up to six slices of toast or a 5 1/2-pound chicken. The appliance also works as a dehydrator and has 10 presets to make operation as easy as possible.

Sold by Macy’s

HP ENVY All-in-One 32-a0055

This all-in-one desktop computer features a 32-inch diagonal display with high contrast and a broad color range, making it excellent for photo and video editing. Its webcam has a popup design that provides an 88-degree wide-angle field of view and a high-quality microphone, but the features are only enabled when in use for improved privacy. The computer also has an Intel Core i7 processor, an advanced NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 dedicated graphics card and plenty of storage for creative projects.

Sold by HP

Vegamour Good Nights and Hair Days Pillowcase

If you want to get your hair in great shape, something as small as changing your pillowcase to this all-natural option can make a big difference. It’s made of 100% organic bamboo cotton, which cuts down on friction when your head is resting on it. This helps prevent breakage to maintain volume, length and style while you sleep. The case fits standard-size pillows and features a zip closure to keep it in place.

Sold by Vegamour

