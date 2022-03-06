Which Raycon earbuds are best?

Earbuds are extremely versatile devices, as they are small enough to fit in a pocket, have a long battery life and can be used with a lot of devices. Thanks to advancements in technology, their overall sound quality has also improved.

They are generally used by people with an active lifestyle or those who use public transportation. But if you are looking for a wireless way to enjoy your music or crystal-clear audio during a video call at work, you have to check out Raycon’s The Work earbuds.

What to know before you buy Raycon earbuds

The earbuds are only available as wireless

Earbuds are usually sold in wireless or wired varieties, but these are only available in wireless. That isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but it means that you won’t be able to use it on devices that don’t have Bluetooth technology. There is a solution around that though, but you’ll need to buy a separate Bluetooth transmitter if the non-Bluetooth device supports it.

A charging case is included

There is no worse feeling in the world when you are halfway through a run, and you don’t have any battery power left in your earbuds. Luckily the Raycon earbuds are all shipped with a charging pod to make sure that you have enough power when you aren’t near a power point. The case also keeps the earbuds safe when they are not being used, and is small enough to fit in a pocket.

Only one model has active noise canceling

Noise-cancelling technology is amazing when you want to block out external sounds. This is very useful for busy office environments, which is why The Work model has it. But unfortunately, it is the only model that features the technology. If you need noise cancellation while gaming or just general listening, you’ll need to make sure you use the correct size silicone tips to prevent any outside sounds from entering your ears.

What to look for in quality Raycon earbuds

Sound quality to match your listening style

Sound quality is extremely important when shopping around for earbuds. A cheap pair might distort under high volume, or could struggle to make a steady Bluetooth connection. Raycon earbuds have been designed to provide you with quality sound that can be adjusted through three different equalizer modes. The only drawback to any earbuds though, is that they are too small to support surround sound. So, if you are looking for a listening device for blockbuster films, earbuds might not be for you.

Great battery life for longer listening

Wireless earbuds depend on battery power to produce sound, and when they run flat, they aren’t of much use. That is why you need to get a pair of earbuds that can last a long time in between charges. Raycon earbuds come with a recharge case, but even without it, you are still looking at about eight hours of play time.

Customize for comfort and style

Raycon earbuds are available in three different models, but that isn’t the only customizable option. Each model comes in different colors, from a pure white to a crisp blue. Each will also be shipped with different-sized silicone tips. These are important, as you need to use the correct size for the best listening experience.

How much you can expect to spend for Raycon earbuds

Raycon developed four different models of earbuds, each retailing at a different price. The most affordable Raycon earbuds are available for $79, while the higher-end Raycon The Work retails for $149.

Raycon earbuds FAQ

Do the earbuds support multipoint pairing?

A. No, the Raycon earbuds don’t support multipoint connections. The technology allows you to connect Bluetooth earbuds or headphones to two devices at the same time. That is useful when you want to move freely about your house while staying in range of your music.

Can you make phone calls with earbuds?

A. Yes, if the earbuds have a built-in microphone. Most affordable earbuds will only have a microphone on the one side, but there are high-end models that have multiple mics for better sound pickup. All three models of Raycon earbuds have a microphone, which can be used for calling or chatting with friends online.

What’s the best Raycon earbuds to buy?

Top Raycon earbuds

Raycon The Work

What you need to know: Perfectly suited for work, they are powerful yet small.

What you’ll love: Raycon’s The Work earbuds use active noise-cancelling technology to remove office disruptions. The earbuds come with three different sound settings: Pure Sound, Pure Bass and Balanced. Each one has been tuned to deliver the perfect clarity from your music. The Work features a built-in microphone, so you can take calls at your desk. The earbuds are charged through a specially-designed holder, and provides up to 32 hours of battery life.

What you should consider: Some users have indicated that the volume isn’t as loud as it can be, especially during phone calls.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Raycon earbuds for the money

Raycon The Everyday

What you need to know: A great choice for all-round quality and style.

What you’ll love: The Everyday has been designed for general use, whether it’s on public transport or listening to music at home. You can choose to listen to music in three different equalizer settings, and the Clear Voice Capture technology aims to boost your voice volume during phone calls. The wireless earbuds are charged through an included charging case, giving them an additional 24 hours of battery life.

What you should consider: The Everyday earbuds don’t have active noise cancellation, but rather passive cancellation. For it to work effectively, you must use the correct size silicone tip.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Raycon The Gaming

What you need to know: A hands-free solution for heated gaming sessions.

What you’ll love: The Gaming earbuds use TWS true wireless technology to deliver powerful sound that has only 55ms latency. This ensures that your video game graphics and sound is always in sync. The earbuds are perfect for mobile gaming and easily connect to a Bluetooth-enabled computer. They are shipped with a charging case that provides an additional 24 hours of gaming over the eight hours from fully-charged earbuds.

What you should consider: The Gaming isn’t compatible with the Xbox One gaming console. Microsoft uses its own proprietary technology called Xbox Wireless for earbuds and headphones.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.