Which standard size pillowcase is best?

A standard size pillowcase is the perfect companion to a standard size pillow. With the right size, you can be sure the pillow will fit inside without being drowned out by excess fabric. Other important factors include thread count, weave, materials, and design. If you’re looking for a pillowcase to transform your sleep experience and regulate your temperature at night, check out the Fishers Finery 25mm 100% Pure Mulberry Silk pillowcase.

What to know before you buy a standard size pillowcase

Pillowcases vs. pillow protectors

A pillowcase covers the pillow and protects it from most things in the environment. Pillow protectors are similar, but they zip all the way shut at the end. Since they don’t have an opening like a pillowcase, dust mites, pet dander and other allergens can’t get inside. Both are good options, but a protector is the better option if you’re prone to allergies.

Benefits

Pillowcases aren’t just for decoration. Depending on the fiber density and material used, the case can protect your pillow from stains, body oils, saliva, dust mites, pet dander and odor buildup. This keeps the pillow fresh and clean much longer than if you don’t use one.

Besides that, the case has many user benefits. For one thing, it can absorb excess moisture or oils so they don’t stay on the skin, which is especially helpful for those with dry skin. A good pillowcase also allows your skin and pores to breathe while sleeping. Some cases even prevent your hair from breaking or getting pulled when you move around.

Thread count

Thread count refers to the number of vertical and horizontal threads in a square inch section of fabric. Usually, a higher thread count results in a more comfortable, softer and more durable product. In pillowcases, the thread count isn’t quite as important as it is with top or fitted sheets. However, it still matters. Look for a thread count between 300 and 600. Silk pillowcases have a momme count instead. In this case, look for 19 momme silk for a more lustrous, dense case.

Weave

Weave refers to how threads interlace with one another. The most common weave for pillowcases is the plain weave, which is typically cotton. For a softer, smoother option, go with a sateen weave. Ultimately, the weave type is up to preference since some people enjoy a plain finish, while others want something more elegant.

What to look for in a quality standard size pillowcase

Sizing

Just as there are different sizes for mattresses and sheets, there are also different sizes of pillows. Most standard pillows are around 20 inches wide by 26 inches long. If you have a twin bed, one standard pillow should be enough.

There are also queen and king-size pillows, which are not usually considered standard. However, standard queen-size pillowcases do exist. These typically measure 20 inches wide by 28 inches long.

Fiber type

The fibers used in pillowcases are the same as those used in most bed sheets. The type of fiber will influence the texture of the case, as well as how breathable or warm it is. It also affects the overall thickness of the case. The most common options are:

Cotton : There are several types of cotton, but Egyptian and Turkish cotton are most common in higher-end products. Cotton is soft and warm. When treated, it’s also resistant to wrinkles.

: There are several types of cotton, but Egyptian and Turkish cotton are most common in higher-end products. Cotton is soft and warm. When treated, it’s also resistant to wrinkles. Silk : This natural fiber is soft, luxurious and delicate. It can help prevent dry skin on the face or scalp.

: This natural fiber is soft, luxurious and delicate. It can help prevent dry skin on the face or scalp. Polyester : A synthetic fiber, polyester is durable, water-resistant, wrinkle-resistant and affordable. It does absorb oils, though.

: A synthetic fiber, polyester is durable, water-resistant, wrinkle-resistant and affordable. It does absorb oils, though. Microfiber : Smooth and durable, microfiber is resistant to wrinkles and helps regulate body temperature. It’s also good for those who don’t want their hair pulled while sleeping.

: Smooth and durable, microfiber is resistant to wrinkles and helps regulate body temperature. It’s also good for those who don’t want their hair pulled while sleeping. Satin : Similar to silk, satin is another luxurious option. It’s gentle on the skin and hair, cool to the touch and minimizes static.

: Similar to silk, satin is another luxurious option. It’s gentle on the skin and hair, cool to the touch and minimizes static. Linen: Durable and breathable, linen is a good choice for those who run hot or live in warmer climates.

Some pillowcases use a blend of fibers, such as polyester and cotton, to get the benefits of both. Others incorporate other materials, such as copper, to prevent bacteria buildup or help with skincare.

Design

Pillowcases come in many styles and designs. Some feature embroidery around the sides or double stitching one side for a more elegant aesthetic. Others boast patterns, including flowers or geometric shapes, adding a layer of creativity. Websites also produce customizable pillowcases that include your name or other designs. Apart from possible design features, most standard-size pillowcases come in one solid color, but there are countless colors from which to choose.

Sets

When purchasing bed sheets, chances are you’ll find matching pillowcases as part of the set. However, if you just want the cases, you can often find them in pairs. Often, you can get higher-quality pillowcases separate from the sheets.

How much you can expect to spend on a standard size pillowcase

Most standard-size pillowcases cost $10-$25. Luxury items can cost upward of $100.

Standard size pillowcase FAQ

Can I use a larger size pillowcase on a standard pillow?

A. Larger pillowcases can fit on smaller pillows, but you will have excess fabric with which to contend.

How often should I clean pillowcases?

A. Wash them every time you wash your sheets, or once every week or so. If you sweat a lot during the night, are prone to allergies or have pets, wash them more often.

What are the best standard size pillowcases to buy?

Top standard size pillowcase

Fishers Finery 25mm 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

What you need to know: These silk pillowcases are soft, cool, luxurious and perfect for anyone who wants something to keep them comfortable throughout the night.

What you’ll love: Coming in a set of two, these pillowcases are 100% grade 6A Mulberry silk. They’re durable, wrinkle-resistant and gentle for sensitive skin. They also feature an oversized envelope flap that ensures the pillow stays in place.

What you should consider: The silk is delicate and stains easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top standard size pillowcase for money

Alaska Bear Silk Pillowcase

What you need to know: Available in several sizes, including standard, this high-quality silk pillowcase adds a touch of luxury to any bedroom.

What you’ll love: It is resistant to static and helps prevent frizzy hair or breakage. It’s also pleasant to the touch and is ideal for those prone to acne or who have sensitive skin.

What you should consider: There’s one only pillowcase included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

20×26 Inches Standard Size Cotton Pillowcases

What you need to know: These handmade pillowcases are constructed with durable cotton and are great in the master or guest bedroom.

What you’ll love: The cotton is soft and comfortable. The cases have a thread count of 200, making them ideal for warmer climates. They also come with an envelope closure to easily secure the pillow.

What you should consider: The blue is a different shade from the image online.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

