Which twin mattress is best?

Few things are better than a good night’s sleep. But many people — 70 million, according to the Centers for Disease Control — suffer from chronic sleep problems. Finding the right mattress for your body and sleep pattern is essential for improving your chances of sleeping soundly.

Twin mattresses are the smallest size sold — usually for teens and children, but also for guest rooms — but they can still provide comfort and support in the style of larger mattresses. For its plush feel and back support, the best twin mattress is Saatva’s Classic Twin Mattress.

What to know before you buy a twin mattress

There are different twin mattress types

Innerspring mattresses are just that — they have springs inside that are interconnected to keep the mattress relatively still. They tend to be firmer than their counterparts and less expensive.

mattresses are just that — they have springs inside that are interconnected to keep the mattress relatively still. They tend to be firmer than their counterparts and less expensive. Foam mattresses are increasing in popularity, with memory foam and gel foam the two kinds. Foam mattresses tend to be softer and cradle the body. Some are better than others when it comes to controlling body heat and overall body support.

mattresses are increasing in popularity, with memory foam and gel foam the two kinds. Foam mattresses tend to be softer and cradle the body. Some are better than others when it comes to controlling body heat and overall body support. Hybrid mattresses combine both elements. A foam top rests on an innerspring bottom to provide a longer-lasting option, usually best for people with chronic pain conditions or who get up a lot during the night. These are the most expensive.

There are different levels of mattress firmness

Not every twin mattress has the same firmness. The firmness scale runs 1 to 10, with 1 the softest and 10 the most firm. Many mattresses are labeled soft, medium or firm, but the best approach is to try them in person, since not everyone’s experience of soft and firm is the same. If you can’t test one out at a retail store, look for mattresses delivered with generous return policies.

There are some people better suited for twin mattresses

Twin mattresses are ideal for certain people and situations, but not all. If you live in a small apartment, are naturally thin, or a child or teenager, twin beds may be just right. People who are taller, heavier or sleep with a partner should consider a larger mattress, since twin mattresses measure 38 inches wide and just over 6 feet long.

What to look for in a quality twin mattress

Cooling

Some mattresses are designed to help cool down the sleeper. Innerspring, hybrid and gel foam mattresses all provide breathable space to let your body cool while sleeping. Memory foam tends to trap heat, so be cognizant of your sleep temperature and overall needs.

Latex

An emerging trend with mattresses is latex. Latex is similar to memory foam in conforming to the body, but unlike memory foam, latex doesn’t sag and has better bounce-back. It is also more expensive, so be prepared for that higher price tag.

Trial offers

The competition among mattress manufacturers has led to generous sleep trial offers. Many mattress makers offer anywhere from 30 to 120 days to test out their mattress. This gives you ample time to see if the mattress is the right fit for you. Be sure to use all of the days the manufacturer provides to confirm your opinion.

How much you can expect to spend on a twin mattress

You can buy a basic foam or innerspring twin mattress for $300 or even less. Mid-level quality twin mattresses cost $300-$600, and luxury ones run from $600 to over $1,000, depending on the thickness and technology.

Twin mattress FAQ

How do I extend the life of my twin mattress?

A. Most mattresses last five to 10 years. To maximize your mattress’ life, consider investing in a mattress cover. Also, rotating the mattress from head to toe every three to six months will help prolong its overall shape and support.

Is a certain firmness of twin mattress best for a side sleeper?

A. Softer mattresses, such as memory foam or hybrid mattresses, let your body sink in, ideal for a side sleeper’s spinal alignment. Stomach sleepers are best served by medium to firm mattresses that keep your stomach from sinking into the mattress.

What are the best twin mattresses to buy?

Top twin mattress

Saatva Classic Twin Mattress

What you need to know: This premium mattress is plush, durable and has many features often found in luxury mattresses.

What you’ll love: The innerspring construction provides reliable support and is designed to keep from sagging. Lumbar Zone technology helps align the spine. It comes in soft, firm and luxury firm, and it includes a 120-day sleep trial.

What you should consider: There were some reports of challenges in returning the mattress to the manufacturer.

Where to buy: Sold by Saatva Mattress

Top twin mattress for money

Linenspa Memory Foam Twin Mattress

What you need to know: It will be hard to find another mattress at this price that offers similar comfort and support.

What you’ll love: Made of hypoallergenic memory foam, this is ideal for kids and guest bedrooms. It comes with a knit cover and minimizes pressure points. There’s a 10-year limited warranty.

What you should consider: Some buyers reported that the mattress was not a full 8 inches thick.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Worth checking out

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Twin Mattress

What you need to know: From one of the best known mattress brands, this premium mattress delivers innovative support and unmatched comfort.

What you’ll love: It features multiple layers, including a top layer that cools. It relieves pressure while you sleep through innovative memory foam and NASA-engineered Tempur material. There’s a 90-day trial period.

What you should consider: For a twin mattress, this is very expensive, but it may be worth it for the quality of sleep it delivers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Wayfair and Macy’s

