Best fluffy robe

A good fluffy robe can feel like a cozy luxury whether you’re just starting your day or getting ready for bed.

Which fluffy robe is best?

A great robe is an essential part of your wardrobe. You toss it on in the morning when you get out of bed, it’s the first thing you reach for after toweling off from the shower, and maybe it’s there again when you’re getting ready for bed in the evening. But if you’re looking for a soft, fluffy robe that will keep you warm on cool days, the NDK New York Women’s Chenille Full-Length Robe is a great place to start.

What to know before you buy a fluffy robe

For an article of clothing as simple as a bathrobe, there are a lot of options in style and materials. Fluffy robes will naturally be on the warmer and heavier side, unlike thin silk, European spa-style waffle weave or even jersey knits.

Material

All-natural 100% cotton is highly regarded for softness and comfort. Plush polyester fleece can be warm and durable, but maybe not as luxurious as cotton. And cotton-polyester blends can sometimes combine the best of both materials.

How the material fibers are woven to create fabric also makes a big difference in the fluffiness of the finished robe. Chenille is made from twisted tufts of fiber — cotton, synthetics or other materials — to create a very soft, plush fabric. Terry cloth uses loops woven into a fabric that is soft and absorbent. Polyester fleece is soft and warm despite its lighter weight.

Length

Robes can be found in lengths anywhere from midthigh to midcalf all the way to ankle length. The heavier, fluffier robes intended for cool-weather comfort tend to be on the longer side.

Style

The classic and most common style of bathrobe will have a belt closure, a couple of pockets, and often a shawl collar. You’ll find versions made from just about any fabric imaginable. Kimono bathrobes are similar, with the main difference being a flat collar instead of a shawl collar. Both classic and kimono styles can also sometimes be found with hoods for extra warmth.

Size

A bathrobe is not an especially fitted garment, so sizing will be a general approximation. Many people prefer bathrobes to be somewhat oversized for the extra coziness, like wrapping yourself in a soft blanket.

What to look for in a quality fluffy robe

Comfortable material

Your decision will have a lot to do with what fluffy means to you, and also your preference for either cotton or fleece. An all-cotton robe is great for practical flexibility. You can put it on straight from the shower or spa but also be comfortable wearing it at the breakfast table or even at your desk on those non-Zoom work-from-home days. A soft, gentle fleece robe will keep you warm as you lounge in front of the TV or a good book.

Men’s or Women’s Style

You’ll find robes labeled for women, men or unisex. The men’s and unisex styles will generally be simpler and usually calf-length. Women’s styles can differ in being much shorter or longer and are sometimes decorated with embroidery. But since robes are not particularly form-fitting garments, it doesn’t matter too much who they’re intended for. If you see one you like in a size that works for you, then enjoy your new robe.

How much you can expect to spend on a fluffy robe

You can spend hundreds of dollars on a luxurious cashmere robe or you can find something of suspect quality being sold for pennies on Amazon. A fluffy robe starting at around $20 should have reasonable quality, with prices rising accordingly for more luxurious fabrics.

Fluffy robe FAQ

Which is softer, cotton or polyester?

A. Cotton is noted for its softness. However, much of that softness is determined by the weave. Cotton can be woven to make a soft chenille or terry cloth fabric, but it can also be used for heavy-duty canvas. Likewise, polyester can be used to make extremely soft, plush fabrics. But polyester can also be irritating to those with sensitive skin.

Which is more durable, cotton or polyester?

A. Polyester takes the prize here. It’s longer-lasting, resistant to fading, and easier to care for. It is not biodegradable, however, while cotton is.

Which is warmer, cotton or polyester?

A. Once again, warmth has a lot to do with the weave of the fabric. A fluffy robe can keep you warm whether it’s made from cotton or polyester. Cotton has the advantage of being more breathable, however, which means polyester fleece might keep you warmer — but it might also become uncomfortably hot.

What’s the best fluffy robe to buy?

Top fluffy robe

NDK New York Women’s Chenille Full-Length Robe

What you need to know: This cozy, full-length robe gives full coverage for colder days.

What you’ll love: The 100% cotton chenille fabric is ribbed for an attractive look and feel. Popular and highly rated by customers, the robe has the added touch of a second level of belt loops so you can change the height of the belt.

What you should consider: This is a full-length robe and it runs a bit oversized. Even the small version might drag on the floor if you’re shorter than 5 feet 5 inches tall.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fluffy robe for the money

NY Threads Women’s Fleece Bathrobe

What you need to know: This bestselling plush fleece robe is available at a great price.

What you’ll love: Soft and fluffy, this inexpensive robe is available in a variety of colors. It’s machine washable for easy care and made of long-lasting polyester.

What you should consider: Some customers note that the robes run a bit small for an awkward fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Land’s End Men’s Turkish Terry Cloth Robe

What you need to know: This classic style men’s robe checks all the boxes for comfort and style.

What you’ll love: 100% cotton terry cloth is a comfortable middle ground between super fluffy and lightweight. It’s an absorbent material that’s great for wearing after the shower. It also looks great worn over pajamas.

What you should consider: While many customers rate this as the best robe ever, a few have complaints about the quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

