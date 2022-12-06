It has been said that the most important milestones in a child’s life occur by the age of seven.

Which gift for 7 year olds is best?

Seven-year-olds are creative, inquisitive and are just beginning to find a sense of self and inner confidence. As they learn reading and math skills at school, they are able to interact with more complex toys, games, and books. They are generally physically active and interested in playing with friends. Finding the best gift for a 7 year old can also be fun and exciting, as no two kids are alike.

Best gifts for 7-year-old girls

Lol Surprise Tweens Fashion Dolls

The LOL Surprise doll craze continues with their line of tween dolls. Unlike the Blind Box series, you can now choose the exact doll you want from four different options. The tweens are the big sisters of the existing LOL Surprise dolls and younger sisters of the OMG dolls, so kids will find them the perfect addition to their doll family collections. Seven-year-old girls will love matching their favorite doll to their own personalities. The dolls are larger than the traditional LOL Surprise dolls and come with 15 surprises to unbox, including the doll itself, clothes, shoes, accessories, hat box, hairbrush, garment bag, sticker, hanger and doll stand. The reusable packaging transforms into a fun bedroom playset. The dolls are fun and fierce, empowering girls to embrace their own identities.

LEGO Friends Andrea’s Family House Building Kit

Little girls love the LEGO friends building kits because they are actually two toys in one: a building set and a playset when completed. The kit helps young children practice following directions as they build the house. The set comes with five LEGO Friends mini-figures, including the LEGO character Andrea and her family. Seven-year-olds love the role play aspect of this toy, as they can pretend to make food in the kitchen, play in a garage rock band or go swimming in the pool using their mini-figures. They can even create their own mini accessories out of LEGOs, like sandwiches and musical instruments. Known for developing both manual dexterity and imaginative play, LEGO Friends sets are the perfect gift for little girls finding their place in the world.

Best gifts for 7-year-old boys

Discovery Kids Toy Remote Control Dinosaur

Seven-year-old boys are often dinosaur fanatics, so they will delight in the lights and sounds of this remote control dinosaur. A built-in speaker creates roaring sound effects to bring the dinosaur to life. The Tyrannosaurus Rex has soft, flexible skin legs that really walk and poseable arms. Kids control the 16-inch dinosaur with a wireless controller, which is included. As they make the dinosaur move across the playroom, they can apply their scientific knowledge of dinosaurs to make the experience as realistic as possible.

Hot Wheels Variety Gift Pack

This set satisfies the need for speed in any 7-year-old car lover. The pack contains 20 die-cast vehicles with authentic details and exciting decorations. Made of plastic and metal, these 1:64 scale vehicles are perfect to collect or play. The open window on the package displays the set, perfect for decorating a room, or you can open the box and zoom the cars around the room. Either way, 7-year-old boys will start an instant collection with this multi-pack of cars.

Sound-Activated Light Blocks

Little boys will go wild for these light-up, sound-activated blocks. Just add them to the rechargeable power base to build your own sculpture. Suggested ideas include a nightlight, skyscraper and glowing robot. The sound-activated mode makes the project even more interactive. This product is compatible with other construction block systems of the same size. Choose from a set of 50 or 240 blocks.

Best gifts for any 7 year olds

Elmer’s Color-Changing Slime Kit

Seven-year-olds everywhere know that slime has been a craze for the last few years. This kit contains everything they will need to create slime that changes color when exposed to the included UV light. The kit includes: one bottle of blue-to-purple color-changing glue; one bottle of yellow-to red color-changing glue; a UV light; two bottles of magical liquid; and a glue slime activator that is much less messy than mixing contact lens solution and baking soda. With UV light, you can draw pictures and write messages. After some time, the slime changes back to its original color. Elmer’s slime is washable, safe, and nontoxic, with a non-runny formula.

Elephant And Piggie: The Complete Collection by Mo Willems

Seven-year-olds will delight in the adventures of worried Elephant Gerald and carefree Piggie, the whimsical characters of Mo Willems’ book series. This hardcover boxed set includes all 25 books and metallic Elephant and Piggie bookends. These books are an essential part of any library.

Kid’s Global Adventure Cooking Kit

Aspiring chefs will love this global cooking kit which explores the cuisines and cultures of the world. It offers sets specific to Brazil, Ethiopia, Greece, India, Israel, Lebanon, Mexico, Morocco, or Spain, with three meals for each. Healthy and authentic, these meals are kid-tested so they will satisfy even the most picky palates. The kits come complete with essential spice, grain and/or sauce mixes and other hard-to-find ingredients, so making the meals is as easy as it is fun. Kids will find instructions for everything from shopping for fresh ingredients to serving, along with interesting facts, puzzles and activities about each country’s food and culture. Each kit includes a country flag pin, collectible utensil and a foodie passport with stickers to remember each meal. The kits offer vegetarian options as well.

