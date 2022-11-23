It can be tough buying for a co-worker, but there are great options for everyone.

A timeless tradition at most offices, the Secret Santa gift exchange is a chance to get your coworkers something cute, funny or genuinely useful.

For too many, though, giving gifts can be tedious or stressful. Maybe you were assigned a coworker you don’t know very well, or perhaps you’ve drawn the person who seems to already have everything they need.

The holiday season should be filled with joy and excitement, so we’re here to help make workplace gift-giving easy and stress-free. Here are some gift ideas $35 or less for all the various characters in your office.

The best gifts for your office Secret Santa under $35

For the person who’s always cold

ValueRays USB Mousepad Hand Warmer

Inspired and created by someone frustrated and uncomfortable sitting in a cold office all day comes the hand mouse warmer. This fleece pouch will keep your hand nice and cozy while still letting you use your computer’s mouse freely to keep you working effectively.

For the person who spends too much time at the water cooler

Hydro Flask24oz Standard Mouth Water Bottle

The water cooler is where productivity goes to die and gossip flourishes. Send a message and help out the person who lingers too long by getting them a proper water bottle to keep beverages fresh and cool. And maybe pick up one for yourself so you can avoid the water cooler too.

For the in-house creative

Bob Ross Chia Pet

Gift some inspiration to the aspiring (or established) creative in your office with a timeless Chia Pet. This one is based on iconic painter Bob Ross, adding an artistic character on top of an artistic gift.

For the coworker who’s there for a good time

Kikkerland Desktop Cornhold Bean Bag Game

There’s always one in the office who likes to goof off or lighten the mood but then again, balance is key to get through the day. For the colleague who embraces fun and levity, here’s an enjoyable and simple (and quick!) office game.

For the skincare-obsessed coworker

Mario Badescu Spritz Mist Glow Facial Spray Trio

Winter can wreak havoc on skin, especially the face. For the person in the office who is always trying to battle the dry air, grab this set of facial sprays to help moisturize, rejuvenate, and invigorate.

For the person perpetually on their way to meetings

Kikkerland Dino Memo Holder

Some of us are always just a little less organized, and a little looser with time than others. There’s surely at least one person in your office who needs some helpful and cute reminders; this dinosaur memo holder is perfect to get their attention and keep them on schedule.

For the person who hits the gym before work

Adidas Diablo Small Duffel Bag

Going to the gym on a workday can be tricky or tedious with changing clothes and keeping clean. Help out the active person in your office by gifting them this durable and stylish Nike gym bag so they can easily switch between activewear and office attire.

For the world’s best boss

Mribo Dunder Mifflin Coffee Mug

Clearly, every boss should have a “World’s Best Boss” mug on their desk. Whether they will appreciate the winking joke or embrace it wholeheartedly like Michael Scott, if you pull your boss for Secret Santa, don’t sweat it and go with this savvy, safe gift.

For the ice cream lover

Sanders Sundae Best Gourmet Dessert Topping Gift Box

Surely there is at least one person in your office that has a sweet tooth. This gorgeous sundae set allows anyone to indulge, with four sweet, rich toppings to be enjoyed all at times of the year, at home or in the office.

For the caffeine fiend

Death Wish Organic Coffee

Some of us need it to get going at the start of the day, and some of us need to all day to make it back home. Either way, coffee is an essential part of the day for most of us. For the colleague who is constantly going back for another cup, this intense, high-caffeine and bold-tasting coffee should do the trick.

For the coworker who doesn’t have AirPods

Anker SoundBuds Sport NB10 Bluetooth Headphones

Apple makes a lot of quality products, but they’re rather expensive and don’t make for the best Secret Santa gifts (unless, again, you’re Michael Scott and want to show off). For someone in need of a decent pair of earbuds, check out these Bluetooth water- and sweat-resistant headphones from Anker.

For the person who loves to relax

Pure Scentum Bombelalala Bath Bombs

In the cold of winter and the occasional stress of the shopping season, help a coworker embrace a relaxing evening (or six) with this set of bath bombs. With sweet holiday scents, drop one in the tub and celebrate the holidays from the warmth and coziness of a bath.

For the coworker you barely know

Amazon Gift Card

Whether you pull someone who is new to the office, or simply someone who you’ve never really had a chance to know, an Amazon gift card is the best way to go. It’s never a good idea to force a gift on someone, lest it go to waste; let them buy as they wish with a balance on Amazon.

For the person who always has something to say

Flybold Felt Letter Message Board

Letter boards are especially fun, whether at home or at the office, letting you set the tone or express your current mood to whatever silly or serious extent you want. Your opinionated or sassy coworker will love the chance to let their thoughts be known to everyone who walks by the desk.

For the office grinch

Stance The Grinch Socks

There’s always someone struggling or simply refusing to get into the holiday spirit. Let them embrace their inner grinch with these adorable green socks featuring the original Christmas hater. And just maybe they are cute and comfy enough to warm their cold heart.

For the prankster

Nerf Zombie Hammer Shot

Whether they are young or just young at heart, the office pranksters should have some fun this holiday season. The small and effective Nerf dart blaster is perfect to liven up a boring day at work. Although you may want to grab two so you can even the odds.

For the four-legged coworker

Nacoco Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer Pet Sweater

Lest we forget any furry friends who may make an appearance at the office, or those who hang out with you if you work from home. Grab this warm, cozy, and adorable sweater for the office dog.

