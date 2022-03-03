Which kids Sailor Moon costumes are best?

“Sailor Moon” isn’t just a cartoon, it’s a media empire. The original cartoon ran from 1992-1997, but it’s still as popular as ever — a film was released in February 2021. It’s no wonder that the Sailor Scout costumes remain a popular choice for kids today, nearly three decades after the series first came out. A top Sailor Moon costume for kids is the DAZCOS Bunny Tsukino Cosplay Costume, a quality costume that comes complete with all the accessories kids might need to fight evil by moonlight.

What to know before you buy a kids Sailor Moon costume

Sailor Moon

“Sailor Moon,” created by Naoko Takeuchi and originally serialized from 1991-1997, follows the adventures of a middle school student, Usagi Tsukino — the titular Sailor Moon — and her transformation into a magical moon soldier destined to save earth from the forces of evil. Usagi and her fellow Sailor Scouts wear distinctive costumes that are riffs of the popular Japanese girl’s sailor style school uniform in an array of colors. The blue of Usagi’s uniform is the most popular, but costumes in the colors of the other Sailor Scouts can also be found.

Kids’ costumes

Kids’ costumes are popular not just for Halloween but for numerous other events as well. There are numerous points to take into account when it comes to shopping for kids’ costumes, including comfort, durability and looks. It’s most important that kids feel comfortable in their costumes, so ideally, they should fit easily and comfortably and be made of high-quality material.

Customizability

Because the Sailor Scout uniform is based on the Japanese sailor-style school uniform, a simple sailor school uniform costume can be easily modified to become a Sailor Moon costume. Some costumes are simply modeled off of Usagi’s civilian form, in her regular school uniform. This is a good alternative to the more iconic Sailor Scout form.

What to look for in a quality kids Sailor Moon costume

Materials

Many costumes are made of lower-quality materials, so they can be produced more cheaply. Higher-quality materials will last longer, hang better and feel better on the skin. However, they may come at a higher price tag, so it’s a matter of how long the costume will be worn for and for what purpose. Look for cottons and thicker fabrics for a higher quality feel.

Accessories

Sailor Moon has a series of accessories as part of her look: a choker, knee socks, gloves, a headpiece and a wand with a crescent moon. Some Sailor Moon costumes come with these accessories, so look for a costume that includes as many as possible. Other pieces may be purchased separately, as she’s a popular character.

Comfort

Comfort is a priority when it comes to children’s costumes, so look for one that won’t itch or ride up. Read reviews to find out how comfortable the material is. Sailor Moon costumes come with a lot of additional accessories, so make sure to see how the gloves, stockings and choker fit as well, as kids come in lots of different shapes and sizes and the costume may need modification.

How much you can expect to spend on a kids Sailor Moon costume

On the lower end, Sailor Moon costumes can be found for as low as $20 and up to around $50. Quality is generally consistent with price.

Kids Sailor Moon costume FAQ

Are Sailor Moon costumes machine washable?

A. Most kids’ costumes will generally be machine washable, as this is a priority, but check labels. Sailor Moon costumes have lots of little bows and ruffles, making them a relatively delicate costume so be sure to wash on a cold gentle cycle and always hang costumes to dry to extend their lifespan.

What accessories do I need for a Sailor Moon costume?

A. Many Sailor Moon costumes come with some of the necessary accessories — gloves, stockings, and necklace — but you’ll usually have to buy the wand and headpiece separately. One of Usagi’s most distinctive features is her hair, which is blonde and worn in twin buns. The costume is distinctive enough on its own that the hair isn’t necessary, but purists or those committed to the look may want to wear a wig along with it. A regular blonde wig can be styled, but there are also specialty Usagi Tsukino wings available.

What are the best kids Sailor Moon costumes to buy?

Top kids Sailor Moon Costume

DAZCOS Bunny Tsukino Cosplay Costume

What you need to know: A high-quality Sailor Moon costume complete with accessories.

What you’ll love: It comes with everything but the wand. The costume is well-made and high quality, and it has all the recognizable details of Sailor Moon’s iconic outfit.

What you should consider: It runs slightly small, while the gloves run a little big.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kids Sailor Moon costume for the money

Sunny Fashion Girls Sailor Uniform Costume

What you need to know: This sailor uniform costume isn’t a dedicated Sailor Moon costume, but it’s a perfect match for Usagi’s regular school uniform.

What you’ll love: It’s made from high-quality fabric and is true to size. It’s easy to wash and wear.

What you should consider: It’s a one-piece dress rather than a skirt and top, so it’s a little less multi-use than other similar options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kejodiy Sailor Moon Kids Costume

What you need to know: Made of stretch cotton and artificial silk, this is a comfortable and good-looking kids Sailor Moon costume.

What you’ll love: It comes with all the necessary accessories and is an affordable option for a Sailor Moon costume.

What you should consider: It tends to run small, so you may need to order a size up if you’re unsure of the size you need.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

