Fashion roundup for Memorial Day 2021

With Memorial Day around the corner, it’s time to put away heavy winter clothes and welcome back your breezy summer wardrobe. Beach days, barbecues and weekend trips are finally here. Along with making Memorial Day travel plans or party preparations, be sure to carve out time to go shopping for new summer clothes.

From bold and trendy pieces to classic staples, don’t be afraid to let your style shine. Whether you’re young or old, going on a trip or staying close to home, here are some favorite Memorial Day finds to suit any occasion.

Shorts & pants

Amazon Essentials Women’s 5-inch Inseam Chino Short

Shorts are a staple for any summer celebration. The long inseam on these classic chino shorts ensures they’re comfortable and provides a casual look. With various fun colors, including aqua, pink and coral, you can pick a different color for every occasion.

Sold by Amazon

Adidas Men’s Ultimate365 Golf Shorts

Whether you’re behind the barbecue or at the golf course, these shorts are perfect for any Memorial Day celebration. The fabric is moisture-wicking to keep you cool and sweat-free while also being stretchy enough to handle any activity. It has working front and back pockets. Another plus is the silicone waistband grip to keep your shirt tucked in all day.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Nike Men’s Flat Front Flex Golf Pants

If you need a pair of pants to look stylish while also staying comfortable, these front-flex pants are one of your best options. The flex fabric allows you to move easily in every direction and the Dri-FIT technology wicks sweat away from your skin. Nike even added a split hem so these pants will fit smoothly over any pair of shoes.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Tops

Luvamia Women’s 3/4 Sleeve Tie Knot Shirt

Dress it up or keep it casual — this tie knot shirt is a great versatile piece to have in your wardrobe. Wear it at the beach, to a cookout or a dressy dinner. With over 35 colors and patterns, you’ll be able to match it with any pair of shorts, pants or skirt. You don’t have to worry about overheating in the sun because it’s made with a lightweight and breathable fabric.

Sold by Amazon

Polo Ralph Lauren Men’s Classic-Fit Mesh Polo

You can never have too many solid-colored polos in your closet. Pair it with slacks for a formal look or swim trunks when you’re chatting around the pool over Memorial Day weekend. There are a myriad of colors and fits, including slim-fit and custom-fit. The breathable cotton mesh keeps you cool, and the unique tennis tail hem keeps the shirt in place when tucked in.

Sold by Macy’s

Goodthreads Men’s Standard-Fit Short-Sleeve Printed Poplin Shirt

Summer is the perfect time to break out fun patterns and bright colors, both of which this button-up shirt does well. This printed shirt will keep you looking stylish while staying casual. Their unique Heritage Wash gives this shirt a custom, lived-in feel immediately. You can choose from size XS through 3XL, including tall sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Dresses & jumpsuits

Pretty Garden Women’s Stretchy Jumpsuit

You’ll be hard-pressed to find an outfit as comfy and stylish as this stretchy jumpsuit. It’s a fan favorite with almost 40 colors, styles and patterns. Throw on heels and wear it to dinner or dress it down with sandals or tennis shoes. The fabric is lightweight and breathable, and we love that you can get it in sizes small through 3XL.

Sold by Amazon

Belongsci Women’s V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Dress

This bell sleeve dress has a trendy feel while incorporating some classic fashion elements. Everyone will find their ideal fit with the array of colors, patterns and sizes. It’s a great length to keep you cool in the summer, hitting just above the knees on most people. This versatile piece can be paired with a jacket, high heels, sandals or even become your go-to little black dress.

Sold by Amazon

Yesno Loose Bohemian Floral Print Maxi Dress

If you’ve been searching for a maxi dress that checks all your boxes, look no further. The 40+ patterns are fun and stylish. It’s airy and comfortable for those hot summer days and it comes in sizes small through 5XL. Throw it in your Memorial Day weekend bag, because it will be perfect for any activity.

Sold by Amazon

Kids

Baby Carter’s Patriotic Tank Top & Shorts Set

Show your patriotic spirit with this festive tank top and shorts set for babies. The shorts have an inner adjustable waistband with a faux drawstring, and the tank top is great for staying cool in hot weather. The material is soft cotton to keep your little one comfortable, whether they’re taking a nap or running around the yard.

Sold by Kohl’s

Toddler Girl Carter’s Striped Linen Dress

If you want your toddler to be comfortable and stylish, this linen dress is a great choice. This classic striped piece is suitable for an array of Memorial Day activities and is a versatile staple to keep in your child’s closet. It’s pre-washed, so you don’t have to worry about putting scratchy material on your little one.

Sold by Kohl’s

Liquid Blue Kids’ Stars & Stripes Short Sleeve T-Shirt

This red and blue tie-dyed short-sleeve shirt is suitable for boys and girls of any age. It’s a comfortable shirt for fun beach days, barbecues or running around in the yard. You can even get one for each of the kids for a matching look. The stars and stripes show your patriotic side, and you can pair it with shorts, pants or a skirt.

Sold by Amazon

Seannel Kids’ Slip-On Sneaker

These versatile shoes come in an array of colors to suit any child’s preference. The breathable top keeps feet cool and also allows water to drain out quickly. It’s lightweight and flexible to keep kids comfortable during any activity. You’ll worry less about slipping with the anti-slip soles that offer more traction.

Sold by Amazon

Shoes

Steve Madden Women’s Travel Flat Sandal

Whether you’re going to be on unsteady ground or simply don’t like wearing heels, these sandals are the perfect alternative. Don’t worry about sacrificing style for comfort — these flats can take you from the pool to dinner to the afterparty, all while staying trendy. They come in over 10 colors to match any outfit you have in mind for your Memorial Day festivities.

Sold by Amazon

White Mountain Mamba Women’s Wedge Sandal

Neutral wedges are a staple in any woman’s closet and a must-have for Memorial Day. The wider wedge keeps you from sinking into sand or grass but can also be worn with a fancier outfit. They come in four classic patterns — black, natural, leopard and striped. These 3-inch wedge espadrilles feature cushioned insoles, fabric uppers and rope-wrapped outsoles.

Sold by Amazon

Hey Dude Men’s Wally Sox Loafer

Whether you’re going on a boat ride, having a cookout or lounging by the pool, these popular loafers will make the perfect accompaniment to any outfit. With over 35 styles, you’re bound to find one you love. The memory foam insole keeps you comfortable all day and the outsole is light, flexible and foldable.

Sold by Amazon

Accessories

Lanzom Women’s Wide Brim Straw Panama Hat

Not only will this hat complete any outfit, it’s also UPF 50+ to protect you from the sun. An internal rope allows you to adjust the size so you can be sure it will fit you. It’s also foldable, so you can pack it away in your bag without worrying about wrinkles or creases.

Sold by Amazon

Bydenwely Canvas Tote Bag

No Memorial Day plans are complete without a stylish and functional tote bag to haul all the weekend necessities. You can choose from black or navy, and small or medium. The timeless rope handles are coated with durable and comfortable leather and can be adjusted to be carried with your hand, over your shoulder or crossbody. It also has an internal zipped pocket and magnetic buckle closure.

Sold by Amazon

Livho Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses

These retro aviator shades are a must-have for your Memorial Day festivities and come in six sizes to fit all face shapes. More than a cute accessory, the anti-reflective lenses block 100% of UVA and UVB radiation. They also have an ergonomic nose pad to allow you to comfortably wear these sunglasses all day.

Sold by Amazon

Feidu Polarized Sunglasses for Men

Sunglasses are a necessity for any Memorial Day outing. They have a scratch-resistant coating and a strong metal screw bolt hinge to keep them from breaking. Your eyes will stay protected from the sun due to the polarized lens with UV400. With over 20 colors and styles, you’re sure to find a favorite.

Sold by Amazon

Bre Richey is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.