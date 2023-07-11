Use the future to work for you today — while saving cash

From fans with no blades to hairdryers that have a giant hole in the middle, Dyson has no shortage of household and beauty gadgets that look as if they are straight from a sci-fi film. But there is nothing mysterious or otherworldly about its products — they are used daily by thousands of people.

So, if you have ever wondered how these gadgets work, now is the perfect time to get your hands on some of them. There is no shortage in the selection of Dyson’s Prime Day deals, but you must hurry before they are sold out.

All the Prime Day Dyson deals

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 3-in-1 27% OFF

This is the perfect gadget to regulate the temperature in any room up to 290 square feet. This is possible by having a built-in air purifier, heater and cooling fan in the 30-inches tower. It uses a HEPA filter that’s fully sealed to purify the air and ensure that nothing escapes, and you can easily check the air quality or make adjustments to the heating and cooling through the mobile app.

Dyson V-8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 26% OFF

Few vacuum cleaners get the job done as well as this Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner. It has a de-tangling motorbar that ensures no hair gets wrapped around the brush, and the combination tool makes it easy to get into tight spaces. It has two cleaning modes, a 500-watt motor and can run for about 40 minutes.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer 23% OFF

Get the perfect hair in minutes, as this hair dryer is made for fast drying and precision styling. It has built-in protection against heat damage by using an intelligent heat sensor to regulate the temperature. As a bonus, it has a fly-away tool that lets you hide fly-away hair under longer pieces.

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 Air Purifier

Stay super cool this summer with this air purifier and fan. In addition to having a HEPA H13 fully-sealed filter, it detects and destroys formaldehyde released from household items, trapping them inside. Controlled through the Dyson app, the fan can oscillate up to 350 degrees and is an excellent choice for any room up to 81 square feet.

Other Prime Day Dyson deals

