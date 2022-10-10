Amazon deals in time to save on essentials for the upcoming holidays

If you enjoyed shopping during the huge annual Prime Day in July, youâ€™ll be thrilled to learn that Amazon will be having a second savings event this year called Prime Early Access Sale. This two-day event will span October 12 and 13, making it the perfect sales event for finding epic deals on everything youâ€™ll need to celebrate fall and winter holidays. By putting the items that catch your eye in your cart now, youâ€™ll be ready to save when deals go live. 

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale will highlight live deals every day leading up to the main event. These deals were updated on: October 8, 11 AM ET.

Halloween costumes and accessories

Best Rubieâ€™s Inflatable Dinosaur Costume

Rubieâ€™s Inflatable Dinosaur Costume

Inflatable costumes have been trending for several years, and this one is sure to grab attention at your next Halloween party. It features a T-Rex design thatâ€™s powered by a built-in fan to give it its unique design.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Best Spooktacular Creations Deluxe Baby Tiger Costume Set

Spooktacular Creations Deluxe Baby Tiger Costume Set

Your little tiger will look adorable in this costume set that includes a hat, booties and a toy zebra. Itâ€™s available in small kidsâ€™ sizes ranging from six months to 3T.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Best Party City Rosie the Riveter Halloween Costume

Party City Rosie the Riveter Halloween Costume

This costume will honor the Greatest Generation with a classic World War II Rosie the Riveter theme. In addition to a jumpsuit, it includes a polka-dot scarf and red built to complete the look.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Other top deals in this space

Holiday decorations

Best National Tree Company Carolina Pine Artificial Christmas Tree

National Tree Company Carolina Pine Artificial Christmas Tree

If you are looking for an artificial Christmas tree that looks like the real deal, this is the one to get. It has branches that look like real pine and are adorned with clear lights. Itâ€™s available in a choice of sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Best GenSwin Flameless Halloween Candles

GenSwin Flameless Halloween Candles

These festive candles have spooky faces and glow with LED lights instead of flames. They come with a remote control that you can use to change the colors and modes of the lights for a fun way to illuminate your Halloween decorations. 

Sold by Amazon 

Shop Now

Best Twinkle Star Christmas Star String Lights

Twinkle Star Christmas Star String Lights

Dazzling stars make these lights perfect for holiday decorating. Each strand has 100 LED lights and can be expanded with multiple strands to suit your decor needs. They have eight different light modes to create a magical effect, including waves, flashing, slow glow, steady on and more. 

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Best The Wreath Depot Montgomery Hollow Silk Fall Door Wreath

The Wreath Depot Montgomery Hollow Silk Fall Door Wreath 

Leaves, gourds, acorns and more â€” this wreath is packed with the traditional items of autumn. Itâ€™s the perfect way to decorate a door for the entire fall season. The included box will protect it in storage during the other seasons of the year. 

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Other top deals in this space

Popular name brand gift items

Best Ninja 4-quart Air Fryer

Ninja 4-quart Air Fryer

A large food basket and powerful motor make this Ninja air fryer a capable small appliance that can fit enough food for a family. Its sleek control panel has one-touch functions that simplify the process of preparing some of your favorite meals and snacks. 

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Best Echo Dot 4th Generation Smart Speaker

Echo Dot 4th Generation Smart Speaker

The Echo Dot has an updated design thatâ€™s attractive and contemporary. It produces excellent sound for all of your favorite content that you can find through intuitive Alexa voice control. Itâ€™s a top-selling smart speaker thatâ€™s quite often marked down during Prime Day. 

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Best Apple AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro

If you are shopping for someone who loves to get lost in their music regardless of what they are doing, chances are theyâ€™ll love AirPods. Immersive sound, responsive smart technology and a comfortable fit are key highlights of their impressive feature set. 

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Best iRobot Roomba i3 EVO

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO

The person on your gift list who would rather relax and enjoy the holidays than clean will appreciate a new Roomba. The i3 EVO is a reasonably priced model that does a good job navigating its surroundings and delivers suction power thatâ€™s reliable for homes with pets. 

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Other top deals in this space

  • The cook on your list who needs a simple solution for preparing meals and snacks will appreciate the Toshiba Digital Toaster Oven that can bake, toast, rotisserie and more. 
  • A multicooker takes the place of other small appliances, which makes it a versatile kitchen gadget. The Instant Pot Duo Crisp has 11 impressive functions, including air fryer mode. 
  • An Instant Pot accessory set is an ideal gift for anyone who loves cooking in their Instant Pot. 
  • Give the gift of waterproof sound with the JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Speaker.
  • The Shark Rocket Pet Plus Vacuum is a nice gift for the pet lover in your life. 
  • The Chi Lava Flat Iron produces salon-like results without the need to make an appointment with a stylist. 
  • A Fitbit like the popular Versa 2 has GPS and monitors numerous fitness and health metrics for that person who is setting goals to improve their health. 
  • The Lego Ideas Tree House is perfect for kids and the young at heart that want to take on a challenging building project. 
  • Fire tablets are often on sale during Prime Day, and the Fire HD 8 Kidsâ€™ Tablet is designed especially for young tech enthusiasts. 
  • Prime Day is a great event for finding a new laptop, such as the HP Pavilion 15, for a great price.
  • A Kindle Bundle that includes the device, a cover and charging dock is an outstanding gift for the avid reader. 
  • A STEM toy offers the benefits of being both fun and educational. 
  • A small air fryer such as the Instant Vortex Mini makes a practical gift for a cook with limited kitchen space. 
  • Another top-selling kitchen device thatâ€™s often on sale during Prime Day is the Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker
  • A new Sony TV makes the perfect family gift for watching all of the beloved holiday classics. 
  • Fire TV Sticks are often marked down during Amazon sale events and are nice gifts for those who love to stream. 
  • Curl up with a stress-reducing weighted blanket this holiday season. 
  • Anyone who doesnâ€™t want to give up grilling when grilling season is over will appreciate the George Foreman 2 that works as both an indoor grill and panini press. 

Click here for more deals this Prime Day.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.