Which women’s shacket is best?

While trends seem to come and go in the blink of an eye, one fashion craze that seems to be here to stay is the shirt jacket, or a shacket. The shacket is one of the most versatile pieces of clothing available, and it comes in many styles. It looks fantastic on men and women of all ages and goes with all kinds of styles.

If you need help choosing the right shacket, the Uaneo Women’s Plaid Button Down Long Sleeve Shacket is a top choice. It’s the ideal transitional piece for fall and comes in various colors.

What to know before you buy a women’s shacket

Here are a few things to know before purchasing a women’s shacket.

What is a shacket?

A shacket is a cross between a long-sleeved shirt and a jacket. While some of the original models resembled a flannel shirt, there are now many different options in various materials. The thickness of a shacket can be like a heavy shirt or a light jacket and anywhere in between. It’s perfect to wear as the weather starts to get cold or as spring starts to come around.

How to wear a shacket

There is no wrong way to wear a shacket. Even though it’s partly a jacket, you can wear it as a shirt if the weather is right. An oversized shacket looks great with leggings or jeans. You can also add a belt if you want more definition.

Whether it’s fall or you live in a climate that doesn’t get too cold, a shacket can easily act as a jacket. If you plan on using it as a sole jacket, it’s ideal to find one with a lining.

Layering is probably the most common way to wear a shacket. You can throw it on over a shirt if it’s a little chilly. You can also wear it underneath a thicker jacket to stay warm in cool weather.

What to look for in a quality women’s shacket

Here are a few features to look for in a women’s shacket.

Material

Shackets have come a long way over the years. Many of them even come with a liner to keep out the cold air. Aside from flannel, a wool or wool blend shacket is another cozy, warm option. You can also find hackers made with cotton or corduroy.

Thickness

While shackets tend to be slightly thicker than a shirt, some can be as thick as a light jacket. It’s important to know what kind of weather you’ll likely experience before you make a purchase. For example, if you plan to wear your shacket on cool fall days where you don’t need much warmth, a thin shacket will suit you well. However, a thicker shacket will be helpful if you need to stay snug and warm.

Pockets

Since many people wear a shacket as their top layer, it’s useful to have a few pockets to hold your keys or a phone. Most shackets have chest pockets, which are nice to have but not very convenient. A lot of shackets also have side pockets. If pockets are important to you, be sure to check the product description first.

How much you can expect to spend on a women’s shacket

Shackets come in many different styles and colors. Depending on the brand and materials, they can cost between $15-$100.

Women’s shacket FAQ

Can I iron my shacket?

A. Because shackets come in many different materials, you should check the care instructions to see if you can iron them. While most shackets hold up well to ironing, it’s best to follow the manufacturer’s care instructions.

Are shackets warm enough to wear in the snow?

A. It depends on the thickness of the shacket and the temperature. Some shackets can keep you warm in the snow and very cold temperatures. However, most shackets work best in cooler climates, like the fall or spring. If you’re wearing a shacket in the winter, it’s best to layer it with a thermal shirt.

What’s the best women’s shacket to buy?

Top women’s shacket

Uaneo Women’s Plaid Button Down Long Sleeve Shacket

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a versatile shacket, this option has the perfect thickness for warm or cold weather.

What you’ll love: It features two chest pockets, two hand pockets and a drop shoulder construction, so the style doesn’t look boxy. It also comes in eight unique colors and designs.

What you should consider: Because it’s unlined, the inside can be a little scratchy against the skin if you’re not wearing a shirt underneath it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top women’s shacket for the money

Miholl Women’s Corduroy Button Down Shirt Jacket

What you need to know: Those who don’t prefer the look of a plaid flannel shacket will love this comfortable corduroy option.

What you’ll love: This shacket comes in 12 solid colors and three block color designs, so everyone can find the perfect look. It’s also thin enough to wear layered over a shirt as a light jacket.

What you should consider: It fits very large and boxy, which might not suit your tastes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Alpine Design Women’s Aerial Trail Long Wool Shacket

What you need to know: This long wool shacket is a cute and comfortable alternative to the traditional waist-length shackets.

What you’ll love: This knee-length shacket is lined and features buttons over the entire length. It has two chest pockets and two side hand pockets, and it comes in two different color options.

What you should consider: The sizing runs big, so if you like an oversized fit, get your normal size. If you want it more fitted, get one size down.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

