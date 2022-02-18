Best men’s mock turtleneck

Turtleneck-like garments date back to the 15th century and were originally worn by knights to protect their skin from the chainmail armor they wore in battle.

Which men’s mock turtleneck is best?

Turtlenecks can be stylish and complement a variety of outfits, but they aren’t for everyone. They can feel restrictive, and some people just don’t like the look.

Mock turtlenecks, on the other hand, fall lower on the neck, are much less restrictive and can help you create a more casual look. You have a variety of styles, colors and material to choose from when shopping for one, but the best is the 32 Degrees Men’s Heat Plus Mock Neck Shirt.

What to know before you buy a men’s mock turtleneck

How to wear a mock turtleneck

What’s great about a mock turtleneck is i’s versatility. Not only can it be worn any time of year, but it can go with athletic, casual and semi-formal attire. While you can wear a mock turtleneck by itself, you can also layer it under a sweater or blazer.

Fit

Most mock turtlenecks are slim fitting and snug on the body, which makes them ideal for both athletic wear and use under other bulky garments. However, you don’t want the shirt to be too tight unless you don’t mind showing off your physique. Mock turtlenecks also tend to run long, so you can tuck them if so desired, and if the outfit calls for it.

What to look for in a quality men’s mock turtleneck

Color

Mock turtlenecks are available in almost any color, and finding the right color not only depends on preference, but where and how you plan to wear it. If you plan on layering it with a jacket, shirt or blazer, opt for a light or muted color that complements the other pieces in your ensemble. It’s often best to avoid dark colors like blue or black, as they won’t always blend well with a darker jacket or sweater.

Material

Mock turtlenecks are made from a variety of materials. Common ones include:

Cotton : These are typically less expensive and easy to wash, but are also less formal. These are good for athletic and casual wear.

Polyester : Much like cotton, these are less expensive and less formal. This is often the material used to make more athletic mock turtlenecks.

Wool: This is a heavier material that is more formal, and usually bulkier. It’s warm and good for winter. Depending on the thickness, you might not need additional layers.

Cashmere: Soft and luxurious, this is reserved for higher-end mock turtlenecks that go well with more formal attire. It’s more expensive and requires the most care when laundering.

Sweaters

Another option for the colder months is a mock turtleneck sweater. They are usually heavier, so you won’t need to layer them with another garment. This is a great option to wear with jeans and other casual attire.

How much you can expect to spend on a men’s mock turtleneck

Mock turtlenecks are not expensive, and you can find budget-friendly options for as little as $10. Size, type of material and brand affect cost, with designer brands costing over $100. However, you can find quality mock turtlenecks in the $20-$50 range.

Men’s mock turtleneck FAQ

What is the difference between a turtleneck and a mock turtleneck?

A. A traditional turtleneck extends from the base of the collarbone up to the bottom of the jawline, while a mock turtleneck will only reach the Adam’s apple. They are both a cold-weather staple, but the mock neck is less constricting.

What type of mock turtleneck should I wear in the winter?

A. It depends if you plan to wear it by itself or layer it under a bulkier item. If you want to keep warm, a knit cotton, wool or cashmere mock turtleneck is ideal. If you’re looking for a layering piece to wear under a jacket or sweater, try cotton or a cotton-poly blend.

What are the best men’s mock turtlenecks to buy?

Top men’s mock turtleneck

32 Degrees Men’s Heat Plus Mock Neck Shirt

What you need to know: Style meets functionality with this shirt’s sleek, classic fit.

What you’ll love: Its polyester-acrylic-spandex fabric will keep you warm and comfortable during cold months due to its heat retention technology, and cool during the summer with its anti-odor and quick-drying properties. It can be worn as is, or layered as part of a more complete look.

What you should consider: It can run small, so if you’re looking for a more comfortable fit, size up.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top men’s mock turtleneck for the money

Port & Company Mock Turtleneck

What you need to know: This polished, professional cotton mock turtleneck comes at a budget-friendly price.

What you’ll love: At 6.1 ounces, this medium-weight pullover with a cover-seamed neck has a spandex collar and cuffs with shoulder-to-shoulder taping. Simple but high-quality details include a double-needle collar and hem. You can easily wear this mock neck individually or layered under an athletic jersey or sweater.

What you should consider: Launder it carefully and follow manufacturer instructions, or this shirt can shrink.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Under Armour ColdGear Mock Neck Shirt

What you need to know: This polyester mock turtleneck is a must-have base layer in cold weather.

What you’ll love: It comes in a variety of colors and sizes to fit any form.

What you should consider: Some customers found the fit to be a bit tight, so you might want to size up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ryan Dempsey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.