Which Bosch dishwasher is best?

Known for cutting-edge products that range from automotive components to consumer goods, Bosch is a trusted brand that uses the latest technology. It started making dishwashers in 1964, before they were common household appliances, and continues to bring these quality products to the public.

Bosch produces a range of dishwashers with a variety of features. The 300 Series Front Control Tall Tub Dishwasher is an excellent choice because it’s large, versatile and stylish.

What to know before you buy a Bosch dishwasher

Front control vs. top control

There are two types of dishwashers: front control and top control.

Front control : This means the control panel is on the front. It’s visible and bigger than on top control dishwashers, making it easier to access and use. This style makes for a classic look.

: This means the control panel is on the front. It’s visible and bigger than on top control dishwashers, making it easier to access and use. This style makes for a classic look. Top control: This means the control panel is on the top of the door and not visible when the door is closed. This style gives the dishwasher a sleek, minimal look and makes it easy to clean.

Noise level

All Bosch dishwashers are extremely quiet and operate with low decibel levels. This is perfect if you live in a small household or run the dishwasher overnight and don’t want the noise to keep you awake.

Since you can’t always hear when the cycle has finished, Bosch created the InfoLight, which shines on the floor to let you know when it’s done.

Drying technology

What sets Bosch dishwashers apart are their three energy-efficient drying technologies.

PureDry : This closed drying system doesn’t rely on outside air or an exposed heating system. The sanitizing feature ends the cycle with an extra-hot wash to kill bacteria and whisk away moisture while dishes dry.

: This closed drying system doesn’t rely on outside air or an exposed heating system. The sanitizing feature ends the cycle with an extra-hot wash to kill bacteria and whisk away moisture while dishes dry. AutoAir : This method opens the door at the end of the cycle, letting air circulate and uses natural condensation to dry the dishes. It’s an energy-efficient solution, perfect for those who run the dishwasher overnight.

: This method opens the door at the end of the cycle, letting air circulate and uses natural condensation to dry the dishes. It’s an energy-efficient solution, perfect for those who run the dishwasher overnight. CrystalDry: An ideal system for plastics, this technology uses natural minerals to collect moisture and turn it into heat circulated throughout the tub.

What to look for in a quality Bosch dishwasher

Third rack

Some Bosch dishwashers offer a third rack, designed for flatware, cereal bowls, large utensils and measuring cups that don’t fit neatly in the main racks. If you want even more space, dishwasher baskets can be purchased separately.

Energy Star certified

All Bosch dishwashers are Energy Star certified. A Bosch dishwasher gets your dishes clean while using less water and energy. It’s also better for the environment and saves you money on your electric bill.

Half-load setting

If you don’t want to leave dirty dishes sitting in the dishwasher but the load is too small to run a normal cycle, the half-load setting lets you run a cycle using less water, energy and detergent, so you can clean fewer dishes when necessary.

Home Connect

This technology makes your life easier by letting you control your dishwasher settings from an app on your smartphone. You can also get alerts when the cycle is done and monitor diagnostics.

How much you can expect to spend on a Bosch dishwasher

Bosch dishwashers range from $600-$2,200 depending on their size, features and technology.

Bosch Dishwasher FAQ

How do I clean the exterior of my Bosch dishwasher?

A. To clean the stainless-steel portions of the dishwasher, soak a soft cloth in warm, soapy water and wipe along the steel grain. Avoid harsh or chlorine-based cleaners. To clean the seal along the door, use a damp cloth without soap.

What warranties come with a Bosch dishwasher?

A. It comes with a one-year limited warranty for the entire appliance, including parts and labor. From years two to five, the warranty is limited to the racks and the microprocessor. There is a limited lifetime warranty for the inner tube lining. For more details, you can visit the manufacturer’s website.

What’s the best Bosch dishwasher to buy?

Top Bosch dishwasher

300 Series Front Control Tall Tub Dishwasher

What you need to know: This attractive stainless-steel dishwasher has maximum cleaning power, yet remains quiet.

What you’ll love: Loaded with space and amenities, this three-rack dishwasher has five wash cycles, including the sanitizing feature, which reduces 99.9% of bacteria with its ultra-hot cycle. The half-cycle is ideal for smaller loads while reducing time and water consumption.

What you should consider: The front control panel is smaller than those of other dishwashers and has been difficult for some customers to read.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top Bosch dishwasher for the price

100 Series Anti-Fingerprint Stainless Dishwasher

What you need to know: With 14 place settings and high-tech features, this dishwasher still packs a powerful cleaning punch.

What you’ll love: It features six wash cycles and remains whisper-quiet when in use. The PrecisionWash technology with intelligent sensors tracks the cleaning cycle, while the spray arms can target all items inside.

What you should consider: This dishwasher is on the smaller side, so if you have a large household, you may need to size up.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

800 Series Stainless Steel Top Control Tall Tub Dishwasher

What you need to know: This top-of-line dishwasher comes fitted with the latest technology to thoroughly clean and dry all dishes, even plastics.

What you’ll love: The three adjustable racks that can be moved into nine positions make this dishwasher versatile and easy to load while leaving room for oversized pots and pans. The updated detergent trays are connected to their own spray jet to provide a deeper clean and prevent detergent buildup.

What you should consider: The stainless steel on this dishwasher tends to show fingerprints more than others.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

